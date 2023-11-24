Cause of Wednesday evening fire at Wisconsin Rapids funeral home still under investigation

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The cause of a Wednesday evening fire at a funeral home on East Grand Avenue is still under investigation as of Friday morning.

At about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, crews were called to a fire at the John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on East Grand Avenue. Fire Chief Todd Eckes said the call came in when someone saw flames in the window, and when responders arrived, there was an active fire inside the building.

Crews entered quickly and knocked out the fire and worked on the scene for about four hours, he said. Officials stayed on the scene until about 3 a.m. working through the fire investigation that is still ongoing.

Eckes said Wisconsin Rapids Police Department officers continued patrolling the area, driving by the funeral home building every 20 minutes to check on the site. Officers noticed the fire had rekindled at about 6 a.m. Thursday, and fire crews returned and put it out.

Eckes said rekindling fires are not uncommon in older buildings like Buettgen Funeral Home, especially with additions built on. There are some spots within the building that are harder for fire crews to get to, he said.

There were no injuries during the fire, and the amount of damage and cause of the fire are yet unknown, Eckes said.

