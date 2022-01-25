Cause In Woman's Death Announced + Use Of Force Investigation

Welcome back, Bridgeport. Here's all the local news, events, and community posts you need for Wednesday, Jan. 26.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and colder. High: 26 Low: 10.

Here are the top stories today in Bridgeport:

Cause Of Death Announced In Bridgeport Woman's Death: Reports: The cause of death of a Bridgeport woman was announced as her family demands answers and police accountability. (Bridgeport Patch) Investigation Into Use Of Force By US Marshal Underway: Officials: While trying to arrest a Bridgeport man in New Haven Jan. 13, a marshal fired 5 shots toward the man, fleeing in a box truck, officials say. (Bridgeport Patch) Bridgeport caregiver sentenced to 15 years in beating death of disabled uncle (CTPost) Bridgeport Area Real Estate Roundup (Bridgeport Patch) Starbucks Supervisor Files Suit Against The Company: Report (Bridgeport Patch) Lamont, CEA leaders visit Bridgeport school to see safety measures in place (WTNH.com) Shelton developer plans to buy Bridgeport Holiday Inn for housing (CTPost)

Today in Bridgeport:

Parent Conference (Events) - New Beginnings Inc Family Academy District (12:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Bridgeport, Connecticut Animal Control: "Bumping our dog application to the top of the page!" (Facebook)

City of Bridgeport, CT - Government: "#Bridgeport lets continue to follow #COVID protocols. This is for our safety and yours. Do the right thing! #staysafe #stayhealthy" (Facebook)

Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Bridgeport: "The Kindergarten and First-grade classes at St. Rose of Lima School came together to collect hats and mittens which they hung on trees in their classroom to watch their collection grow. All of these adorable mittens and hats will be dona..." (Facebook)

Bridgeport Public Library: "For Bridgeport history, check out the Bridgeport History Center https://bit.ly/3jab7nH_Bridgeport_History_Center" (Facebook)

Bridgeport YMCA: "STEM (science, technology, engineering & math) is all around us! 🍙 Build a structure with toothpicks & marshmallows. ❄️ Study the unique crystal formation of snowflakes & create your own. ☕ Make hot chocolate a yummy science experiment...." (Facebook)

Bridgeport YMCA: "Hope you have a great day!" (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Bridgeport North End: "Beautiful dinning room set for sale. - Only 360 dollars. In New condition. I am moving. Please call me at 203-260-5960.Alison." (Nextdoor)

Job listings:

Avery Abrasives-is looking for Industrial Electrician-Part time - (Details)

— Chris Rhatigan

About me: Chris Rhatigan is a freelance writer and editor.

This article originally appeared on the Bridgeport Patch