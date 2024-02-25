What caused the brown, dirty water in Manor?

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) – Many Manor residents were confronted with brown, cloudy water on Friday and Saturday when they turned on their faucets.

Manville Water Supply Corporation told customers that a water line was hit in the Austin and Manor area, resulting in a break. The City of Manor has a wholesale water contract with the Manville Water Supply Corporation to provide water to some Manor neighborhoods.

The City of Manor said the break occurred on Tuesday or Wednesday and that upwards of 2,000 residents had to flush discolored water out of their faucets.

Manor City Manager Scott Moore told KXAN that as the city continues to grow, the infrastructure must be improved so there are fewer of these types issues in the future.

“We know our infrastructure is going be important to provide for the growth that’s coming,” Moore said. “I’ve been able to let our legislators know, our congressman know, that as we grow, we need assistance with our infrastructure.”

