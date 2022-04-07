'You caused a lot of pain:' Man sentenced to prison for 2 fatal drug overdoses in York County

A man who testified against a drug dealer in central Pennsylvania will serve 11 1/2 to 23 years in prison for providing the opioids that led to two deadly overdoses in York County.

“This, of course, is a sad occasion,” Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder said on Thursday as he prepared to sentence David Taylor, 35, of Newberry Township. “Two young men died as a result of the actions of the defendant.”

“Like too many young people in this county and this country, they died of drug overdoses,” he added. “And there’s nothing this court can do that’s going to bring them back.”

Snyder said he believed that there was no sentence he could hand down that would make anyone in the courtroom feel better.

If Taylor had not testified at trial, he said, the drug dealer likely would “still be out on the streets selling drugs and probably causing more deaths.” But Snyder said that “does not absolve him of the wrongdoing he’s committed.”

The drug dealer, David Seecharran, was found guilty in 2021 of third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, corrupt organizations and related crimes after an eight-day trial in the York County Court of Common Pleas and later sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

Edward "Butch" Ahrens, 27, of York.

Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of drug delivery resulting in death and related crimes with no agreement in place on the sentence.

He provided fentanyl, an opioid that’s more powerful than morphine, that resulted in the death of Edward “Butch” Ahrens, 27, of York, on Dec. 23, 2016.

Later, Taylor gave Jared Connelly, 30, of Manchester, the fentanyl that led to his death on June 3, 2018.

Earlier in the sentencing hearing, Taylor’s mother, Phyllis, asked for the judge to show mercy and stated that her son is a good person.

Meanwhile, Ahrens' mother, Ronda Heilman, said though she appreciated that Taylor testified at trial, he kept selling drugs after her son’s death and caused another deadly overdose.

Heilman spoke about the many ways in which her son’s death has affected her life. She noted how he left behind a 9-year-old son.

Jared Connelly, 30, of Manchester.

Taylor said he was trying to help two friends who were experiencing withdrawal. He said he was not making excuses, though, for his actions.

Throughout his statement, Taylor emphasized that he never intended to hurt anyone.

“I’m sorry. I apologize to the families and to the court,” Taylor said. “I know it probably doesn’t mean anything to the families, but it’s the truth."

Taylor’s attorney, Bill Graff, asked for a sentence of five to 10 years in prison.

Graff said his client was using drugs at the same time and cooperated with law enforcement.

First Assistant District Attorney Tim Barker requested a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison.

On the one hand, Taylor is directly responsible for the deaths of two people. But he also stepped up and testified against a larger player in the drug trade, Barker said.

“Mr. Taylor, you caused a lot of pain. Whether you thought you were helping or not,” Barker said. “You were not.”

“Eventually, you will be rejoining society,” he added. “Hopefully, you will rehabilitate, and we will never hear from you in this criminal justice light ever again.”

Taylor will receive credit for the 1,177 days that he’s spent in York County Prison.

