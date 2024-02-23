What caused the nationwide AT&T outage? Company offered one explanation

Without elaborating in detail, AT&T offered an explanation on what might have caused a nationwide outage Thursday that left tens of thousands of frustrated customers without wireless cellphone service.

The disruption peaked between 8 and 9 a.m. ET, when more than 70,000 AT&T customer reported outages, according to tracking site Downdetector. With no initial explanation forthcoming from the telecommunication company, people across the country were left to wonder what had led to the outage.

Online rumors circulated the disruption might've been the result of anything from solar flares to cyber attacks.

Federal officials found "no indications of malicious activity," according to a confidential memo ABC News reported sharing an assessment by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

What caused the AT&T outage?

As it turns out, the reason for the outage could be one of simple human error: bad coding.

"Based on our initial review, we believe that (Thursday's) outage was caused by the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network, not a cyber attack, a spokesperson from AT&T said on the company's website. "We are continuing our assessment of today’s outage to ensure we keep delivering the service that our customers deserve."

AT&T said it restored service to all customers after the nationwide outage left tens of thousands without key functions. Reports of service interruptions were reduced from 70,000 to less than 5,000 AT&T customers by 2 p.m. Thursday.

"We have restored wireless service to all our affected customers. We sincerely apologize to them," the company said in a statement. "We are taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future."

AT&T customers weren't the only ones left concerned and frustrated. More than 10,000 Cricket Wireless customers also reported outages on Thursday. Impacted customers lost access to essential public services with some people losing the ability to call emergency responders or use GPS apps.

