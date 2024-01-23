What caused a state agency to revoke Glenwood YMCA's childcare license?

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has revoked the childcare license of the Glenwood YMCA due to a recent inspection and a report of noncompliance for an incident last fall.

The decision, which the YMCA of Greater Erie County is appealing, effects 150 families that receive childcare services from the Glenwood location.

In a letter to parents dated Jan. 15, the YMCA of Greater Erie County's Chief Executive Officer Jim McEldowney wrote that the Y is dedicated to correcting its mistakes and return to providing childcare.

"The safety and security of every child in our care is and always will be our top priority, and we look forward to regaining our certification as soon as we can following the appeals process," he wrote. "Unfortunately, we do not have an indication as to how long this appeals process may take. In the interim, we will remain open and offer childcare to our YMCA families.

"I imagine this news is as distressing to you as it is to us," he continued. "I can assure you we will take every step we can to ensure we are providing the safest and most enriching childcare possible."

The revocation is due to an incident that occurred at 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2023, when a staff member unknowingly left a child in a stairwell unsupervised for 15 minutes after other students were taken to a classroom.

Upon learning about the incident, Y administrators self-reported the incident to the state and fired the staff member.

According to public reports on the Department of Human Services website, the Glenwood Y was out of compliance with three provisions, including the staff-to-student ratio for the age group of the children being supervised, supervising children at all times, and having staff members assigned to specific children.

The Department of Human Services informed the YMCA of Greater Erie County of its decision to revoke its childcare license on Jan. 12. McEldowney sent his letter to parents the following Monday.

"...(W)e have implemented measures to address issues of noncompliance by staff members," he wrote.

McEldowney did not immediately return a call for comment.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: PA agency revokes Glenwood YMCA's childcare license pending appeal