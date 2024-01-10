What causes an avalanche? How common are they? What to know after Palisades Tahoe death

Experts say the avalanche that killed one person and injured another at Palisades Tahoe Wednesday morning isn’t the first to occur in the Tahoe region this season and it won’t be the last.

According to the Sierra Avalanche Center, a nonprofit organization focused on education and safety for winter recreation, avalanches had been occurring throughout the Tahoe region in recent days.

“We had avalanches occur just this weekend,” Steve Reynaud, a forecaster at the Sierra Avalanche Center, said. “A few days ago, we had a pretty active storm pattern that caused avalanches during the weekend and on Monday.”

While those avalanches were reported and documented by the avalanche center, Reynaud said there were no people involved in the incidents during that three-day cycle.

The avalanche at the popular ski resort began around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, above the GS gully area of KT-22, according to a social media post by Palisades Tahoe.

As the winter season continues, here’s how avalanches can happen and how often they occur across California:

What causes an avalanche?

An avalanche is an increased amount of snow sliding or tumbling down a slope.

Avalanches can reach speeds of up to 100 mph and can vary in their power to kill and destroy, according to the American Avalanche Association.

“Avalanches are based on the storms that come into the area and the existing snowpack structure,” Reynaud said.

As snow continues to fall, Reynaud said the winter storms can cause additional weight and load to the snowpack.

“With avalanches being able to be triggered by human interactions, an avalanche is also possible with skiers or snowmobilers,” Reynaud said.

The heavy amounts of snow can then roll down a nearby slope, such as a hill or mountain, Reynaud said.

“Avalanches can also be caused from existing snow, the snow that comes in, or avalanches that occur down deeper in the snow,” Reynaud said.

With much of Northern California under winter storm warnings, Reynaud said the weather system could have played a role in the avalanche at Palisades Tahoe.

However, Reynaud said each ski resort has its own avalanche predictions.

How common are avalanches in Tahoe?

The Sierra Avalanche Center releases avalanche forecasts on a daily basis.

“Avalanches occur in every steep, snowy and mountain environment,” Reynaud said. “We get a lot of avalanches in the Tahoe area.”

For Wednesday’s forecast, the center predicted an increase in possible avalanche danger.

“A strong winter storm will enter our area today bringing high intensity snowfall and gale force winds,” the report, written by Reynaud, states.

According to the report, the avalanche danger was expected to quickly increase in a variety of areas by the afternoon and throughout the early evening hours.

The avalanche dangers for the Tahoe region were “considerably high” on Wednesday, Reynaud said. Out of five-point scale, Wednesday’s avalanche danger was at a three.

As the winter storm progresses, Reynaud said avalanche forecasters predict avalanche dangers until tomorrow evening.

How often do avalanches occur across California?

Though not every avalanche is reported and documented, Reynaud said the Sierra Avalanche Center, located in the Tahoe area, calculates about 15 to 40 avalanches for its coverage area during the winter season.

To prevent being caught in an avalanche, California residents can contact their local avalanche center to view where possible dangers exist.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.