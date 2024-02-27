Causeway closes, bridge workers injured in crash

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Causeway bridge was closed for nearly an hour Monday afternoon, Feb. 26, following an accident on the northbound span. Two bridge workers were involved in the crash and were injured, according to Causeway General Manager Carleton Dufrechou.

The crash happened a little after 1:00 between the drawbridge and the top of the bridge. Dufrechou told WGNO News that some bridge workers had been called to remove some debris from the roadway when a pickup slammed into the back of their work truck.

One worker broke 3 ribs, and the other had some cuts, according to Dufrechou who also thinks driver distraction contributed to the crash.

All 2024 Mardi Gras parade horses in need get new homes

At 2:07, the bridge announced that the crash had been cleared and reopened to northbound traffic.

Dufrechou says the work truck is probably a total loss. No word on whether police issued any citations at the scene.

Dufrechou says both bridge workers will be ok.

The Causeway was closed for nearly an hour Monday afternoon, Feb. 26, following an accident on the northbound span.

The Causeway bridge closed for nearly an hour Monday afternoon, Feb. 26, following an accident on the northbound span.

The Causeway bridge closed for nearly an hour Monday afternoon, Feb. 26, following an accident on the northbound span.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.