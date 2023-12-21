Causeway Crawl: Sanibel commuters face extreme delays
The Sanibel Causeway construction has led to extreme traffic delays on the island, with travelers facing hours-long commutes and some turning to bicycles as a faster alternative.
Home insurance rates have soared in Florida, but they are rising in both coastal and inland states as the devastation of climate change sweeps across the nation.
Before you drop $250 on Apple's earbuds, try one of these exceptional -- and affordable -- alternatives, each tested and reviewed.
Major League Soccer dropped its full 2024 schedule on Wednesday.
Vizio has released a software update for its Home platform across all current models in its lineup, which makes the new interface respond faster than before.
A full 68% of Americans say Kate Cox should have been allowed to have an abortion in her state.
Amazon has been leading the space for more than a decade with in-house systems, while companies like Locus, 6 River Systems and Fetch (now owned by and branded Zebra) have struck partnerships with top retailers. Headquartered roughly 20 miles north of Atlanta, in suburban Roswell, Georgia, GreyOrange was founded in 2011 -- the year before Amazon’s Kiva deal shook the industry. The firm has landed a number of high-profile customers in the intervening decade-plus, including Walmart Canada, Nike and Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
'Stays put,' absorbs instantly and looks sleek.
A new vocalist was finally named 'The Voice,' and coach Niall Horan made history in the process.
Death Stranding: Director's Cut for Mac and iPhone is delayed to early 2024.
The Friars opened up an 11-point halftime lead, then extended it in the second.
As winter weather once again coincides with the holiday travel season, stranding thousands of airline passengers this week in cities like Boston, travel experts and federal agencies offer tips for how to game the inevitable delays and cancellations.
Children under 6 are especially vulnerable to the effects of lead exposure, which is easily absorbed into their system, the CDC says.
The modified Nissan Z that meat snack brand Slim Jim displays at promotional events has been stolen in Los Angeles.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
Why the famed skin doctor has learned to delegate household tasks — and what her kids think of her pimple-popping videos.
Autoblog's expert list of the best large SUVs, including three-row, crossover, traditional body-on-frame, luxury and off-roading models.
SimSpace, a startup that creates digital replicas of organizations' tech and networking stacks for cybersecurity training, has raised $45 million in a funding round led by L2 Point Management. Bringing the company's total raised to $70 million, the investment comes at an auspicious time for SimSpace, which had been entirely bootstrapped until about two years ago. SimSpace is on its way to hitting its annual recurring revenue goal of $50 million by the end of fiscal year 2023, according to co-founder and CEO William Hutchison.
Carryover 2024 Chevy Traverse Limited sold alongside all-new 2024 Traverse. UAW strike delayed production of all-new third-gen Traverse.
An international group of law enforcement agencies has seized the dark web leak site of the notorious ransomware gang known as ALPHV, or BlackCat. "The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized this site as part of a coordinated law enforcement action taken against ALPHV Blackcat Ransomware," a message on the gang's dark web leak site now reads, seen by TechCrunch. In a later announcement confirming the disruption, the U.S. Department of Justice said that the international takedown effort, led by the FBI, enabled U.S. authorities to gain visibility into the ransomware group’s computer to seize "several websites" that ALPHV operated.