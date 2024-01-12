What is causing concrete to crumble in Greater Gardner homes?

A group of lawmakers and safety advocates toured homes in in Greater Gardner affected by pyrrhotite and crumbling foundations.

Pyrrhotite is a mineral that can end up in certain batches of concrete, resulting in defects in the concrete when it is poured for use in foundations. The contamination, a result of the pyrrhotite naturally expanding and breaking apart due to exposure to air and water, is often not discovered by homeowners until years – sometimes decades- later.

The issue is becoming a major problem for residents in the Worcester Hampshire District, according to Sen. Peter Durant, R-Spencer, who joined Rep. Jonathan Zlotnik, D-Gardner, to inspect homes in Westminster and Winchendon last week. He said the situation was not just a financial burden to many homeowners, but a safety issue as well.

Rep. Jonathan Zlotnik inspects the effects of pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete in the foundation of a home in Winchendon as Rick Riana looks on.

“The devastation that I saw on this tour was truly heartbreaking,” Durant said. “For almost everyone, buying a home in an investment into the future. Sadly, homeowners that face the effects of pyrrhotite are left with nothing but a financial burden and a safety hazard. We must do more to help these families.”

Legislation passed to test concrete for pyrrhotite

The state legislature recently passed a proposal establishing a licensing process aimed at testing concrete for pyrrhotite to catch the problem before it happens. While Durant called the measure a good first step, he said that it fell a bit short of being a solution.

“We need to have a dedicated funding source outside of the normal budgeting process to help these families,” he said. “Getting this fund set up and funded will a major effort moving forward.”

More: Mass. lawmakers aim to offer homeowners relief from crumbling foundations

The effects of home foundation concrete contaminated with pyrrotite.

Issue also affects schools and office buildings

The pyrrhotite issue has not only affected homeowners, but can also affect municipal buildings such as schools and office buildings. According to the Massachusetts Residents Against Crumbling Concrete, the problem spans several towns across Western and Central Massachusetts, with thousands of homes possibly affected in the state.

“These homeowners have had their lives and futures turned upside down through no fault of their own,” said Zlotnik. “Massachusetts should take similar steps to other states to make them whole, and give them a path forward.”

The inspection tour also included Sen. Ryan Fattman, R-Sutton, Sen. Michael Moore, D-Millbury, and U.S. Rep. James McGovern.

More: Switching to concrete across construction industry could aid Mass. attain zero emissions

Sen. Ryan Fattman, left, and Sen. Peter Durant, on a recent tour of homes in Westminster and Winchendon affected by concrete contaminated with pyrrotite.

Officials in Connecticut, which has also seen extensive damage in homes caused by pyrrhotite, has passed a series of bills aimed at bringing relief to affected families.

The only way to repair the effects of pyrrhotite contamination is to completely replace the existing foundation. This involves completely lifting a home off an existing foundation and replacing the concrete below. This can cost homeowners hundreds of thousands of dollars and the costs are not covered by insurance.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Gardner News subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Westminster, Winchendon foundations crumbling due to pyrrhotite