“They need to find out what’s causing these deaths”: body found at The Compound in Brevard County

On Saturday, Palm Bay Police were called out to an undeveloped area of the city known as The Compound.

It was after someone discovered human remains near Absher Way and Sapodilla Drive.

Gail Sicchio, lives nearby and told Channel 9, “They need to find the cause of what’s causing these deaths. It’s terrible, terrible.”

Just last month, the body of 30-year-old Nicholas Mitchell was discovered there. Two suspects have been arrested in his shooting death.

In March, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a man they said were disposing of the body of 44-year-old, Nancy Howery, at The Compound.

Palm Bay Police are still looking got the person who shot and killed two teens in the area on Christmas Day, last year.

Another neighbor, Kevin McSparron, told Channel 9 that he still thinks about that shooting, and that most of the activity happening in The Compound is recreational rather than criminal.

“Now, if you’re out there doing illegal stuff, or things that you shouldn’t be doing, then things are going to happen,” McSparron said.

Palm Bay Police told Channel 9, The Compound covers an area almost as large as the City of Cocoa, and when officers aren’t handling service calls in populated areas of the city, they’re patrolling The Compound.

The City of Palm Bay is also in the process of completing an economic corridor analysis to increase the likelihood of development in and around The Compound.

