What’s causing the delay in COVID vaccine distribution?

Earlier this month, the Trump administration said it expected to have enough coronavirus vaccine doses for 20 million Americans by the end of the year. But this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that as of Dec. 28, only 2.1 million Americans had received the first of two doses, out of approximately 11.5 million that have been distributed. It’s the end of the year, and the doses have not reached 20 million. What’s causing the lag? Yahoo News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains.

Latest Stories

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office Is Roger Stone the unlikely herald of a new religious right?

  • Police on report man was making bombs: 'Hindsight is 20/20'

    More than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a Christmas Day bomb in downtown Nashville, officers visited his home after his girlfriend told police he was building bombs in a recreational vehicle at his residence, according to documents. Officers were called to Pamela Perry’s Nashville home on Aug. 21, 2019, following a report from her attorney that she was making suicidal threats while sitting on her front porch with firearms, the police department said in a statement.

  • Mob attacks, sets ablaze Hindu temple in northwestern Pakistan

    A mob in northwestern Pakistan attacked and set ablaze a century-old Hindu temple on Wednesday, officials said, prompting condemnations from the Muslim-majority country's Hindu community. Hindus are the largest non-Muslim majority in the country, which gained independence from British rule in 1947, when the subcontinent was partitioned into Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India. Local Muslim clerics had organised what they told police would be a peaceful protest against the alleged expansion of the temple, located in a town in Karak district, in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Rahmatullah Wazir, a police officer in the town, told Reuters.

  • Lawyer says Army sergeant arrested in Illinois bowling alley shooting may have PTSD

    An attorney for a U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in what authorities called an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead told an initial hearing Monday that her client may suffer from posttraumatic stress disorder.

  • Klobuchar Rips Hawley over Plan to Object to Electoral College Results: ‘Coup Attempt’

    Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) said Wednesday that Josh Hawley's (R., Mo.) plan to object to the certification of Electoral College votes amounted to a "coup attempt."Hawley said in a Wednesday statement that he could not "vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states…failed to follow their own state election laws," and called on Congress to investigate allegations of voter fraud."This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt," Klobuchar wrote on Twitter in response to Hawley. "Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules [Committee] I will guarantee it."> This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. > > Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Com. I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th! https://t.co/jDkGVi4vDw> > -- Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 30, 2020President Trump has refused to publicly concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, and has alleged that Democrats "stole" the election by means of widespread voter fraud. Lawyers allied with the president have sued to void the election results in several crucial states, but have not presented evidence of fraud compelling enough to overturn the results. The Senate Committee on Rules and Administration oversees contested elections as part of its responsibilities. Senator Roy Blunt, the other Republican from Missouri, chairs the committee, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is also a member.Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) claimed on Monday that "dozens" of House Republicans could object to the election certification. The representatives would need the support of at least one senator for their objections to be heard and debated. Now that Hawley has announced his own objection, Brooks and other House Republicans could succeed in having their objections heard, though there is no indication that vice president Mike Pence will refuse to certify the results.

  • The Marine Corps Has Started Fielding 30,000 Rifle Suppressors to Combat Units

    Infantry weapons create an incredible amount of noise, but adding suppressors helps muffle their audible signature.

  • Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘president-elect’

    Incoming president slipped-up as he issued criticism of the Trump administration’s vaccine roll-out

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Five types of gun laws the Founding Fathers loved

    The Second Amendment is one of the most frequently cited provisions in the American Constitution, but also one of the most poorly understood. The 27 words that constitute the Second Amendment seem to baffle modern Americans on both the left and right. Ironically, those on both ends of our contemporary political spectrum cast the Second Amendment as a barrier to robust gun regulation. Gun rights supporters – mostly, but not exclusively, on the right – seem to believe that the Second Amendment prohibits many forms of gun regulation. On the left, frustration with the lack of progress on modern gun control leads to periodic calls for the amendment’s repeal.Both of these beliefs ignore an irrefutable historical truth. The framers and adopters of the Second Amendment were generally ardent supporters of the idea of well-regulated liberty. Without strong governments and effective laws, they believed, liberty inevitably degenerated into licentiousness and eventually anarchy. Diligent students of history, particularly Roman history, the Federalists who wrote the Constitution realized that tyranny more often resulted from anarchy, not strong government. I have been researching and writing about the history of gun regulation and the Second Amendment for the past two decades. When I began this research, most people assumed that regulation was a relatively recent phenomenon, something associated with the rise of big government in the modern era. Actually, while the founding generation certainly esteemed the idea of an armed population, they were also ardent supporters of gun regulations. Consider these five categories of gun laws that the Founders endorsed. 1: RegistrationToday American gun rights advocates typically oppose any form of registration – even though such schemes are common in every other industrial democracy – and typically argue that registration violates the Second Amendment. This claim is also hard to square with the history of the nation’s founding. All of the colonies – apart from Quaker-dominated Pennsylvania, the one colony in which religious pacifists blocked the creation of a militia – enrolled local citizens, white men between the ages of 16-60 in state-regulated militias. The colonies and then the newly independent states kept track of these privately owned weapons required for militia service. Men could be fined if they reported to a muster without a well-maintained weapon in working condition. 2: Public carryThe modern gun rights movement has aggressively pursued the goal of expanding the right to carry firearms in public. The American colonies inherited a variety of restrictions that evolved under English Common Law. In 18th-century England, armed travel was limited to a few well-defined occasions such as assisting justices of the peace and constables. Members of the upper classes also had a limited exception to travel with arms. Concealable weapons such as handguns were subject to even more stringent restrictions. The city of London banned public carry of these weapons entirely.The American Revolution did not sweep away English common law. In fact, most colonies adopted common law as it had been interpreted in the colonies prior to independence, including the ban on traveling armed in populated areas. Thus, there was no general right of armed travel when the Second Amendment was adopted, and certainly no right to travel with concealed weapons. Such a right first emerged in the United States in the slave South decades after the Second Amendment was adopted. The market revolution of the early 19th century made cheap and reliable hand guns readily available. Southern murder rates soared as a result. In other parts of the nation, the traditional English restrictions on traveling armed persisted with one important change. American law recognized an exception to this prohibition for individuals who had a good cause to fear an imminent threat. Nonetheless, by the end of the century, prohibiting public carry was the legal norm, not the exception. 3: Stand-your-ground lawsUnder traditional English common law, one had a duty to retreat, not stand your ground. Deadly force was justified only if no other alternative was possible. One had to retreat, until retreat was no longer possible, before killing an aggressor. The use of deadly force was justified only in the home, where retreat was not required under the so-called castle doctrine, or the idea that “a man’s home is his castle.” The emergence of a more aggressive view of the right of self-defense in public, standing your ground, emerged slowly in the decades after the Civil War. 4: Safe storage lawsAlthough some gun rights advocates attempt to demonize government power, it is important to recognize that one of the most important rights citizens enjoy is the freedom to elect representatives who can enact laws to promote health and public safety. This is the foundation for the idea of ordered liberty. The regulation of gun powder and firearms arises from an exercise of this basic liberty. In 1786, Boston acted on this legal principle, prohibiting the storage of a loaded firearm in any domestic dwelling in the city. Guns had to be kept unloaded, a practice that made sense since the black powder used in firearms in this period was corrosive. Loaded guns also posed a particular hazard in cases of fire because they might discharge and injure innocent bystanders and those fighting fires. 5: Loyalty oathsOne of the most common claims one hears in the modern Second Amendment debate is the assertion that the Founders included this provision in the Constitution to make possible a right of revolution. But this claim, too, rests on a serious misunderstanding of the role the right to bear arms played in American constitutional theory. In fact, the Founders engaged in large-scale disarmament of the civilian population during the American Revolution. The right to bear arms was conditional on swearing a loyalty oath to the government. Individuals who refused to swear such an oath were disarmed. The notion that the Second Amendment was understood to protect a right to take up arms against the government is absurd. Indeed, the Constitution itself defines such an act as treason. Gun regulation and gun ownership have always existed side by side in American history. The Second Amendment poses no obstacle to enacting sensible gun laws. The failure to do so is not the Constitution’s fault; it is ours.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * Why Trump’s idea to arm teachers may miss the mark * How US gun control compares to the rest of the world * How dangerous people get their weapons in AmericaAs a researcher at the John Glenn School of Public Policy at Ohio State, Cornell was the lead investigator on a project that was funded by a grant from the Joyce Foundation to research the history of gun regulation. Part of the research cited in this essay was done under that grant.

  • Mexican president makes show of popularity against world leaders

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday showed off his popularity in comparison to other world leaders, saying the media did not want the public to know how much support he enjoys. Asked during a regular news conference how confident he was heading into 2021, when Mexico holds legislative elections in June, Lopez Obrador said he was optimistic. Then he asked aides to project an ongoing survey of 13 world leaders' approval ratings.

  • Trump lashes out at GOP after override vote on defense bill

    President Donald Trump lashed out at congressional Republicans on Tuesday after the House easily voted to override his veto of a defense policy bill. The Senate is expected to consider the measure later this week. The 322-87 vote in the House sends the override effort to the Senate, where the exact timing of a vote is uncertain.

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • What my grandfather's life taught me about China and America

    Vincent Ni reflects on the long life of his grandfather and a crucial choice he made as a young man.

  • South Korea orders sale of Mitsubishi assets to compensate Japan's Second World War victims

    South Korea is to sell the assets of a Japanese firm to compensate a group of citizens who were forced to work as labourers during the years of Tokyo’s colonial rule of the peninsula. A court in the city of Daejon ruled on Tuesday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries must forfeit assets worth £565,000. The verdict is the final step in a 2018 order by the Korean Supreme Court for Mitsubishi to pay between £68,000 and £102,000 to four plaintiffs who were forced to work for the firm between 1910 and 1945. Japan has yet to comment on the verdict but has in the past expressed anger over the case and suggested it may impose sanctions in retaliation. A number of other similar cases are pending in Korean courts, including compensation claims against Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. The Japanese government insists that all claims linked to the years of Japan’s colonial rule were “settled completely and finally” with the signing of a treaty in June 1965 that normalised diplomatic relations between Seoun and Tokyo, and included grants amounting to US $300 million that were tacitly seen as compensation. While Japan says the treaty should be the end of the matter, Korean courts have sided with former labourers who claim they have not received redress directly from Japanese companies or the government for their suffering. The South Korean government has also refused requests from Japan to intervene in the cases on the grounds that they are a matter for the courts. Mitsubishi is understood to be preparing to file an appeal against the decision, although previous appeals have been summarily dismissed. In 2019, after an earlier development in the case, Japan imposed new restrictions on exports of chemicals critical to South Korea’s semiconductor industry. It is likely that Tokyo has drawn up a similar response should the Mitsubishi assets - six patent and two trademark rights - be sold off. It has been suggested that Tokyo may impose new tariffs on imports or raise existing duties, restrict the issuance of visas, impose new financial sanctions, restrict the operations of Korean companies in Japan and recall the ambassador to Seoul. The Japanese government is unwilling to let the cases go uncontested, however, as it fears that one victory over its companies will open the floodgates to countless similar cases from other Koreans or the descendants of forced labourers who have since died. And if Koreans are successful in compensation suits against Japanese corporations, then that could open the floodgates to similar claims from people in other parts of Asia who also feel they were victims of Imperial Japan’s actions in the early decades of the last century.

  • Vaccinated US nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects. He went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested positive for COVID-19 the day after Christmas, the report said. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told the ABC News affiliate that this scenario was not unexpected.

  • Census Bureau to miss deadline, jeopardizing Trump plan

    The Census Bureau will miss a year-end deadline for handing in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats, a delay that could undermine President Donald Trump’s efforts to exclude people in the country illegally from the count if the figures aren’t submitted before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The Census Bureau plans to deliver a population count of each state in early 2021, as close to the missed deadline as possible, the statistical agency said in a statement late Wednesday. It will be the first time that the Dec. 31 target date is missed since the deadline was implemented more than four decades ago by Congress.

  • Nashville Bomber’s Girlfriend Warned Police Last Year He Was Building Explosives

    A woman claiming to be the girlfriend of the male suspect who set off the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville on Friday reported to police last year that he was building explosives in his recreational vehicle.At about 6:30a.m. on Christmas morning last week, an RV belonging to Anthony Warner, 63, exploded in downtown Nashville on Second Avenue in front of an AT&T transmission building. The blast damaged dozens of buildings spanning the entire city block and blew out telecommunications systems in the Southeast for several days.On August 21, 2019, Raymond Throckmorton, an attorney for Pamela Perry, the woman who said she was the girlfriend of bombing suspect Warner, called police and told them that Perry had made "suicidal threats to him via telephone."Police arrived at Perry's home and found her sitting on the porch with two unloaded pistols nearby. She said the firearms belonged to Warner, who was "building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence," according to documents from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department obtained by CNN."She related that the guns belonged to a 'Tony Warner' and that she did not want them in the house any longer," MNPD spokesman Don Aaron told The Tennessean.Nashville police relayed Perry's statements to the FBI.The attorney, who had previously represented Warner in a civil case, also spoke with police and told them Warner "frequently talks about the military and bomb-making. (Throckmorton) stated that he believes that the suspect knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb," according to the police report.Police then went to Warner's home, but he did not answer when they knocked on his door. They could see the RV fenced off behind the house but could not see inside of the vehicle. Authorities also noted "several security cameras and wires attached to a alarm sign on the front door.""They saw no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter his home or fenced property," the MNPD spokesman said.Shortly afterwards, the FBI reported back to Nashville police that they had "checked their holdings and found no records on Warner at all," and the Defense Department said that "checks on Warner were all negative."The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday that Warner had not been on their radar before the explosion.

  • Hit Hard by the Pandemic, Mexico's Drug Cartels Tweaked Their Playbook

    CULIACÁN, Mexico -- Like a lot of businesses, the Sinaloa Cartel was knocked back on its heels as the coronavirus swept the globe and travel ground to a near halt.Government measures to contain the virus had fouled up its operations, interrupting the supply of chemicals for manufacturing synthetic drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine and cutting off trafficking routes across international borders.But the cartel is not just any business. It established itself as one of the world's most powerful drug trafficking groups with a trademark mix of business acumen, ingenuity and lawlessness.Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York TimesAnd so while many legitimate industries remain staggered by the pandemic, the cartel has quickly adapted, as have other organizations that dominate trafficking throughout the Americas, the source of nearly all of the world's cocaine and most of the heroin consumed in the United States."The cartels have long demonstrated their resiliency," said Scott Brown, the head of the Homeland Security Investigations office in Arizona. "They are going to continue to find new and innovative ways to try to move their product."The drug trafficking organizations have slashed payrolls and devised workarounds to traffic drugs and get them into the hands of consumers, according to interviews with sources close to the Sinaloa Cartel, law enforcement officials in the United States and Latin America and security analysts.During the year, some traffickers have increasingly relied on newer tools like drones and cryptocurrency and on creative uses of older approaches like underground tunnels and sea routes.American officials have also detected a growing emphasis on the recruitment of impoverished or drug-addicted Americans to smuggle drugs in their body cavities.The changes, sources said, have allowed the Sinaloa Cartel and the region's other major drug trafficking groups to rebound quickly even as the pandemic continues to devastate economies.The nimbleness of the trafficking groups has forced officials throughout the region to adjust their tactics accordingly, even as some law enforcement agencies in Latin America and elsewhere have been stretched thin by pandemic-related duties, which have drawn resources that would otherwise have been devoted to fighting drug trafficking.Even before the pandemic, officials said, the cat-and-mouse contest between drug traffickers and law enforcement agents was anything but static."It's fluid," said Matthew Donahue, deputy chief of operations for the Drug Enforcement Administration. "You can't have one answer and live by it. It could change tomorrow."As the first wave of the pandemic swept from continent to continent in the late winter and early spring, government measures to respond to the emergency caused disruptions throughout the drug trade.In the Americas, the shutdowns hit drug traffickers hard, in some places bringing operations to a near halt."When it first hit," Donahue said of the pandemic, "it kind of put everything at a standstill."Facing travel restrictions, operatives from Mexican trafficking organizations had trouble getting to Central America to coordinate maritime shipments of drugs. As operations slowed, some criminal groups were forced to stockpile their product in Latin America, Donahue said.The slowdown was felt throughout the sprawling networks of the Sinaloa Cartel, from the coca fields of South America to drug-packing facilities in Mexico and all along its international trafficking routes, said a bookkeeper for the organization who monitors its drug shipments throughout the region.Like many legal businesses trying to counter the impacts of the pandemic, the group reorganized, furloughing many low-level employees, including truck drivers, warehouse workers and security personnel, said the bookkeeper and two other cartel associates in interviews. The sources requested anonymity because they were speaking without authorization, and were afraid for their safety.When the flow of drugs regained momentum, the transportation hurdles resulted in a sharp drop in the frequency of shipments, with cocaine from the Andean countries of South America arriving in Mexico once every two weeks, instead of a few times a week, as had been the case before the pandemic, Sinaloa Cartel associates and a Mexican navy official said.The slowdown caused the wholesale price of cocaine in Mexico to double, the cartel bookkeeper said in an interview in Culiacan, a city in northwestern Mexico where the organization is based.Disruptions to the drug trade were particularly notable across the southwest border of the United States.The vast majority of illegal drugs that enter the United States from Mexico arrive through legal ports of entry along that border -- hidden in passenger cars and commercial vehicles or smuggled by travelers arriving on foot, often masquerading as tourists or as day trippers on a shopping expedition.But pandemic-related limits imposed by the Trump administration on all "nonessential travel" have meant that fewer passenger cars and non-American pedestrians pass through the ports of entry, which has increased the exposure of smugglers."Having less traffic coming through the checkpoints, then it would make sense that agents have more time to focus on what's going on at the checkpoints," said John R. Modlin, interim chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector.The drug cartels quickly adjusted to the evolving landscape.Amid the severe reduction in air travel and the hindrances to land border crossings, drug traffickers in Latin America have been relying more on sea routes, including using more semi-submersible vessels and go-fast boats, which are low-profile craft outfitted with high-powered outboard motors, according to reports from the Colombian navy as well as American and Mexican law enforcement officials and Sinaloa Cartel associates.The trafficking groups have also increasingly hidden drugs among legal merchandise packed in shipping containers and transported on freighters, particularly on routes connecting South America with Mexico and Latin America with Europe, according to American, Mexican and Colombian officials.In another apparent shift in methodology, officials and analysts said, some traffickers have been sending fewer loads, though in larger amounts than in the past -- perhaps as much a strategy to reduce risk as a reflection of more limited transportation options.Along the southwest border of the United States this year, the drug trafficking organizations appear to have made greater use of tunnels to smuggle their goods from Mexico, sometimes reactivating dormant ones, according to Donahue of the DEA, and to associates of the Sinaloa Cartel.The Sinaloa Cartel bookkeeper estimated that the organization's use of tunnels had increased by about 40% during the pandemic.Traffickers, in some places, have also increased their use of drones to get drugs over the border, American officials said."We are detecting drone smuggling attempts and interrupting drone smuggling attempts with regularity, and that certainly wasn't the case a year ago," said Brown, special agent in charge for the Homeland Security Investigations office in Arizona. "Across the southwest border, rare is the day that there isn't a drone smuggling attempt.""And I'm sure we're not picking up on all of them," he said.While traffickers have also continued to try to push drugs through ports of entry, the American authorities have detected at least one particularly dramatic shift in tactics in the profile of smugglers caught at those border crossings.Before the pandemic, the cartels would frequently hire foreign-born smugglers who would cross the border from Mexico into the United States under the pretense of tourism or a shopping trip.But because the pandemic-related border restrictions have blocked entry to many foreign visitors, the trafficking groups have been recruiting a greater number of American citizens and green card holders, who are not bound by the restrictions, to smuggle drugs into the United States, American officials said. These smugglers are most often discovered with the narcotics hidden inside their bodies, officials said.Guadalupe Ramirez Jr., director of field operations for Customs and Border Protection in Arizona, recalled that when he was director of the ports of entry in Nogales from 2009 to 2016, "internal carriers," as such smugglers are known by border officials, were rare."Now it seems like almost on a daily basis we're getting internal carriers," and most are American citizens or permanent residents, Ramirez said.The challenges of getting drugs into the United States also appears to have spurred the development of clandestine laboratories in the United States for the production of synthetic drugs, said Celina Realuyo, professor at the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies at the National Defense University in Washington.And law enforcement agencies around the world have also detected an acceleration in the use of cryptocurrency and the so-called dark web for drug transactions and money laundering during the pandemic, she said."They're adjusting," Realuyo said of the drug trafficking groups. "They already had kind of a wherewithal, and what they're doing is they're just adapting quicker to their context."This article originally appeared in The New York Times.(C) 2020 The New York Times Company

  • How women wage war – a short history of IS brides, Nazi guards and FARC insurgents

    The names of American-born Hoda Muthana and Brit Shamima Begum have appeared in countless headlines in the United States and Europe since these two female members of the Islamic State group were discovered in a large displaced persons camp weeks ago. The women were among the holdouts in Islamic State’s last stronghold in Baghouz, Syria. When they were found by journalists, one was pregnant and the other was caring for her young child.In the four years that these women lived as part of IS, they went from a self-described idyll in IS’s capital, Raqqa, to fleeing airstrikes with little more than the clothes on their backs. Now, as young mothers, they have been held up as iconic IS brides, evidence of the group’s ability to distort the minds of vulnerable teenagers.In numerous interviews, these two women have wholeheartedly adopted this narrative.“When I went to Syria, I was just a housewife for the entire four years – stayed at home, took care of my husband, took care of my kids,” Begum told Sky News. Although Muthana incited the murder of Americans on Twitter, according to these women’s accounts they did not take part in Islamic State’s violence. They did not even see it. A history of impunityWe’ve heard this story before. As Wendy Lower meticulously details in “Hitler’s Furies: German Women in the Nazi Killing Fields,” roughly half a million German women followed their husbands or volunteered to settle the territory conquered by Nazi Germany in Eastern Europe. Women on the Eastern Front were integral to the expansion of the Nazi state, serving in key administrative, logistical and medical roles.Some of these Nazi women also perpetrated horrific crimes. As many as 5,000 served as concentration camp guards. Roughly 10,000 women were SS auxiliaries, or Helferinnen, serving in a bureaucracy that murdered millions in the gas chambers of Auschwitz and elsewhere. A total of 7,900 women were employed in the SS Frauenkorps, where those working as secretaries would often decide which political prisoners ended up on the day’s kill lists. Thousands more Nazi nurses assisted in heinous medical experiments and euthanasia. Yet, like most of the women in IS, Nazi women did not engage in armed combat. They clung to the gender roles and identities that National Socialism had created for them as wives and mothers.As the Third Reich collapsed around them, most Nazi women in the East fled and returned to their former lives in Germany. Of the few who were apprehended, only a small portion ever faced justice. Following a military trial, the United Kingdom executed one such woman – Irma Grese, a 22-year-old Bergen-Belsen guard. But the vast majority of Nazi women were never held to account for their crimes, in Germany or abroad. Insurgent womenThe roles carved out for women in Islamic State and Nazi Germany as wives and mothers, first, and perpetrators of violence, second, differ from the experiences of most women in armed groups. In “Insurgent Women: Female Combatants in Civil Wars,” Alexis Henshaw, Ora Szekely and I detail women’s participation in conflicts in Colombia, Ukraine and the Kurdish regions of the Middle East. Women in rebel groups in these contexts often participate in combat, in addition to communications, logistics and other support roles. In Colombia’s FARC, women were first mobilized with their families as the wives of fighters. Only later were women permitted to take up arms, eventually constituting between 30 and 40 percent of the FARC’s fighting force. Unlike IS, which encouraged women to give birth to grow the population of the caliphate, the FARC heavily regulated women’s fertility and sexual relations. Forced abortions and abandoned children were accepted as a cost of victory.In contrast, many women who took up arms against the Ukrainian military in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine did so precisely because they were mothers. Women in these pro-Russian separatist groups often say they are fighting to protect their families and their homeland, having been abandoned by men who are avoiding conscription by both sides of the conflict. Yelena Dustova, a 39-year-old mother of three, said, “What, should I allow them to shoot at me in my town? No. I will stand here so that they won’t be allowed to pass. I have my mom and kids in there.”As our book “Insurgent Women” details, rebel women in the Donbas see no tension between their duties driving tanks, staffing checkpoints or serving as snipers and their roles as daughters, mothers and wives. Holding women accountableWomen’s roles in armed groups vary. But, in large part due to their ability to blur the line between civilian and combatant, women’s often unseen contributions to conflict can be key to an armed group’s success. The mobilization of more than 4,700 women like Shamima Begum and Hoda Muthana by IS was unprecedented because they were foreign. But women’s participation in violent projects to remake their societies is more common than we realize.Tens of thousands of Nazi women escaped justice. This historical precedent should be considered as governments decide how they will hold the women of IS to account for their crimes.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * Closing the gender gap in the life sciences is an uphill struggle * Shamima Begum: how Europe toughened its stance on women returning from Islamic State * Will terrorism continue to decline in 2019?Jessica Trisko Darden is a Jeane Kirkpatrick Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

  • Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

    Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change, which is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world, has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost. The rhino was found at a river in August complete with all its limbs, some of its organs, its tusk - a rarity for such finds - and even its wool, Valery Plotnikov, a scientist, was quoted as saying by Yakutia 24, a local media outlet.