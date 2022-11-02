Caution Clouds Global Assets Ahead of Fed Meeting: Markets Wrap

Caution Clouds Global Assets Ahead of Fed Meeting: Markets Wrap
1
Richard Henderson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Global stocks were mixed in cautious trading Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting and Chinese shares fluctuated as investors reconsidered speculation the country may scrap its Covid-zero policy.

Mainland benchmarks swung in and out of positive territory while Hong Kong indexes were lower following a surge on Tuesday. Beijing’s Covid policy has been the biggest concern for investors in the nation’s assets, with curbs and lockdowns having pushed stock measures to among the world’s worst this year.

Japan’s Topix gauge edged higher while the Nikkei 225 fell. South Korean and Australian shares inched higher. European and US stock futures advanced.

The S&P 500 closed lower after trading as much as 1% higher during Tuesday’s session in a reverse triggered by the surprise rebound in job openings. Separate US manufacturing figures showed new orders contracted in October for the fourth time in five months, painting a less-rosy picture of the economy.

The data came ahead of the Fed meeting later Wednesday when the central bank is set to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row, bringing the upper limit of its target range to 4%. The US 10-year yield traded around 4% in Asia while the more policy-sensitive two-year yield stayed near to 4.5%.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said the Fed should “stay on the current course,” warning that growing expectations the central bank would pivot were “badly misguided” and extend a pandemic track record among economists for “being dismally wrong on inflation.”

Shares in Japan-listed Sony jumped as much as 12% on better-than-expected PlayStation production figures. Shares in Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the US-listed computer chip company, rose in after-hours trading following third-quarter earnings that topped estimates as the company made further inroads into the lucrative server chip market.

Elsewhere in markets, a gauge of the dollar fell and gold was steady. Oil rallied on reports of dwindling US stockpiles. The yen strengthened in a sign traders anticipate a muted impact of Fed tightening on the currency.

Key events this week:

  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

  • US MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment, Wednesday

  • Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

  • US factory orders, durable goods, trade, initial jobless claims, ISM services index, Thursday

  • ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

  • US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:49 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%

  • The Topix Index rose 0.2%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4%

  • The Shanghai Composite Index was little changed

  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

  • The euro rose 0.1% to $0.9888

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 147.20 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2930 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $20,516.21

  • Ether rose 0.8% to $1,587.75

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.02%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.74%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $89.28 a barrel

  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,650.87 an ounce

