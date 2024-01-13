CAUTION: Icy roads expected on the northern Oregon coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers are advised to stay off the roads along the northern Oregon coast Saturday as up to a quarter of an inch of ice is forecast to accumulate on local highways.

Tillamook County Office of Emergency Management Director Randy Thorpe told KOIN 6 News that people are encouraged to stay home.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Portland metro as snow, ice, dangerous cold hits region

“Stay off the roads,” Thorpe said. “Once [the roads] get iced up, it’s going to be very treacherous traveling. The main thing is to have people stay home, stay off the roads.”

Power outages are also expected along the coast. With the ice storm moving into the region Thorpe advises people to keep their cellphones charged in case of an emergency.

The weather warning for Oregon’s north coast will remain in effect until 10 p.m.

