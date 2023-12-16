Caution for motorists: Section of South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach flooded

Waves crash into the seawall and onto South Ocean Boulevard near El Vedado Road Friday as high winds spawned by a low pressure system pummel the coastline.

As a low-pressure system brings wind and rain to South Florida, the town of Palm Beach has issued a warning for motorists to avoid a section of South Ocean Boulevard if they can.

An alert sent around 11:15 a.m. Saturday said there is flooding from the 500 to 700 blocks of South Ocean Boulevard. Motorists are urged to use caution and seek an alternate route if possible.

Police spokesperson Capt. Will Rothrock told the Daily News the flooding was caused by waves crashing over the seawall.

The low-pressure system is increasing the chances for heavy rain today and into tonight, the National Weather Service in Miami said early today.

Heavy rain could result in localized flooding concerns across South Florida especially areas with poor drainage or that have nearly saturated grounds already, the NWS said. A flood watch is in effect along the East Coast through Sunday morning.

Severe weather will also be a threat into tonight, with the potential for damaging thunderstorm wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, the weather service said.

Strong, gusty winds will impact all of South Florida through the weekend. Gusts could exceed 40 mph, mainly tonight, the NWS said. Dangerous marine and beach conditions are expected.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Caution for drivers: Section of Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach flooded