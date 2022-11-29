Caution urged as bird flu found at Berkshire nature reserve

A wildlife trust said it has confirmed cases of avian flu at one of its nature reserves.

The Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) urged visitors to Hosehill Lake near Reading to take precautions.

A statement on the trust's website said the risk of transmission to humans remained low but visitors were advised not to touch dead birds or droppings.

Anyone who finds a dead bird is urged to report it to Defra.

