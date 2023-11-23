Caution Urged for Holiday Travel as Fog and Slick Roads Seen in Washington

The National Weather Service in Spokane, Washington, warned drivers of “very slick roads and sudden drops in visibility” as the city was prepared for heavy traffic during holiday travel on Thanksgiving.

Footage released shows fog impacting US Route 2.

The weather service said “areas of freezing fog” were “impacting Spokane/Coeur d’Alene and surrounding areas.” The office urged people to “drive with caution.”

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, “lengthy delays” were expected for the holiday weekend. Credit: NWS Spokane via Storyful

