Caution urged over Manx countryside barbeque and campfire risks

New signs outlining risk of wildfires have been put up in the Manx countryside

People on the Isle of Man have been urged not to light campfires or barbecues in the countryside.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) said the recent dry weather conditions meant there was "a heightened risk of wildfires".

A DEFA spokesman said people were being asked to "act responsibly" to reduce "the risk of fire related incidents".

New signage had been put up as reminders of the dangers of lighting fires in forests and glens, he said.

Residents and visitors should continue exploring the countryside, but not light disposable barbecues or camp stoves or set campfires, and dispose of cigarettes in a proper manner, he said.

A QR code on signs can be scanned to see the island's green lanes and greenway map

People have also been warned to stick to marked green lanes and greenway roads when accessing vantage points on the TT Course to avoid damaging the terrain and disturbing wildlife in the uplands.

New signs featuring a QR code have been put up to give those out in the countryside access information about the island's green lanes and a greenway map, which includes routes in the vicinity of the TT course.

Some parts of the uplands are Areas of Special Scientific Interest, and those anyone who drives an off-road motorbike, all-terrain vehicle like a quad bike, or 4x4 anywhere other than in designated areas could face prosecution.

"The risk posed by travelling off-piste is very high to this significantly important environment and the species which call it home," a DEFA spokesman said.

"This is a particularly sensitive time of year for wildlife especially for protected ground nesting birds including hen harrier and curlew," he added.

