Should We Be Cautious About A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget (publ)'s (STO:ATRE) ROE Of 2.9%?

Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE). By way of learning-by-doing, we'll look at ROE to gain a better understanding of A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget (publ) (STO:ATRE).

Over the last twelve months A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget has recorded a ROE of 2.9%. One way to conceptualize this, is that for each SEK1 of shareholders' equity it has, the company made SEK0.03 in profit.

How Do You Calculate ROE?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders' Equity

Or for A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget:

2.9% = kr5.2m ÷ kr180m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Most know that net profit is the total earnings after all expenses, but the concept of shareholders' equity is a little more complicated. It is all earnings retained by the company, plus any capital paid in by shareholders. You can calculate shareholders' equity by subtracting the company's total liabilities from its total assets.

What Does ROE Signify?

ROE looks at the amount a company earns relative to the money it has kept within the business. The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. The higher the ROE, the more profit the company is making. So, all else equal, investors should like a high ROE. That means ROE can be used to compare two businesses.

Does A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget Have A Good Return On Equity?

One simple way to determine if a company has a good return on equity is to compare it to the average for its industry. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, because companies do differ quite a bit within the same industry classification. As shown in the graphic below, A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget has a lower ROE than the average (10%) in the Telecom industry classification.

OM:ATRE Past Revenue and Net Income, October 30th 2019

That certainly isn't ideal. We'd prefer see an ROE above the industry average, but it might not matter if the company is undervalued. Nonetheless, it could be useful to double-check if insiders have sold shares recently.

The Importance Of Debt To Return On Equity

Virtually all companies need money to invest in the business, to grow profits. That cash can come from retained earnings, issuing new shares (equity), or debt. In the first two cases, the ROE will capture this use of capital to grow. In the latter case, the debt required for growth will boost returns, but will not impact the shareholders' equity. That will make the ROE look better than if no debt was used.

Combining A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget's Debt And Its 2.9% Return On Equity

Although A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget does use debt, its debt to equity ratio of 0.20 is still low. I'm not impressed with its ROE, but the debt levels are not too high, indicating the business has decent prospects. Conservative use of debt to boost returns is usually a good move for shareholders, though it does leave the company more exposed to interest rate rises.

But It's Just One Metric

Return on equity is a useful indicator of the ability of a business to generate profits and return them to shareholders. Companies that can achieve high returns on equity without too much debt are generally of good quality. If two companies have around the same level of debt to equity, and one has a higher ROE, I'd generally prefer the one with higher ROE.