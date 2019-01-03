Should We Be Cautious About GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.’s (ATH:GEKTERNA) ROE Of 9.3%?

While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. We’ll use ROE to examine GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. (ATH:GEKTERNA), by way of a worked example.

GEK TERNA Holdings Real Estate Construction has a ROE of 9.3%, based on the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity in the company, it was able to earn €0.093.

View our latest analysis for GEK TERNA Holdings Real Estate Construction

How Do I Calculate ROE?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

Or for GEK TERNA Holdings Real Estate Construction:

9.3% = 61.702 ÷ €809m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Most know that net profit is the total earnings after all expenses, but the concept of shareholders’ equity is a little more complicated. It is all the money paid into the company from shareholders, plus any earnings retained. Shareholders’ equity can be calculated by subtracting the total liabilities of the company from the total assets of the company.

What Does Return On Equity Signify?

Return on Equity measures a company’s profitability against the profit it has kept for the business (plus any capital injections). The ‘return’ is the yearly profit. That means that the higher the ROE, the more profitable the company is. So, as a general rule, a high ROE is a good thing. That means it can be interesting to compare the ROE of different companies.

Does GEK TERNA Holdings Real Estate Construction Have A Good Return On Equity?

Arguably the easiest way to assess company’s ROE is to compare it with the average in its industry. Importantly, this is far from a perfect measure, because companies differ significantly within the same industry classification. As shown in the graphic below, GEK TERNA Holdings Real Estate Construction has a lower ROE than the average (12%) in the Construction industry classification.

ATSE:GEKTERNA Last Perf January 3rd 19 More

That certainly isn’t ideal. We prefer it when the ROE of a company is above the industry average, but it’s not the be-all and end-all if it is lower. Still, shareholders might want to check if insiders have been selling.

The Importance Of Debt To Return On Equity

Virtually all companies need money to invest in the business, to grow profits. That cash can come from issuing shares, retained earnings, or debt. In the first two cases, the ROE will capture this use of capital to grow. In the latter case, the debt required for growth will boost returns, but will not impact the shareholders’ equity. Thus the use of debt can improve ROE, albeit along with extra risk in the case of stormy weather, metaphorically speaking.

Combining GEK TERNA Holdings Real Estate Construction’s Debt And Its 9.3% Return On Equity

GEK TERNA Holdings Real Estate Construction does use a significant amount of debt to increase returns. It has a debt to equity ratio of 2.40. While the ROE isn’t too bad, it would probably be a lot lower if the company was forced to reduce debt. Debt increases risk and reduces options for the company in the future, so you generally want to see some good returns from using it.

But It’s Just One Metric

Return on equity is useful for comparing the quality of different businesses. A company that can achieve a high return on equity without debt could be considered a high quality business. If two companies have around the same level of debt to equity, and one has a higher ROE, I’d generally prefer the one with higher ROE.