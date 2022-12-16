Cautious Investors Not Rewarding Boustead Singapore Limited's (SGX:F9D) Performance Completely

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 10x in Singapore, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Boustead Singapore Limited's (SGX:F9D) P/E ratio of 12.1x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Boustead Singapore hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Boustead Singapore's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Boustead Singapore's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 72%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 13% overall rise in EPS. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 14% per year during the coming three years according to the lone analyst following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 1.8% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that Boustead Singapore's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Boustead Singapore's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Boustead Singapore currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

