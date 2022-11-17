Cautious Investors Not Rewarding CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CCK) Performance Completely

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.8x CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 25x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

How Is CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 7.7%. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 55% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 9.0% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 8.9% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Having said that, be aware CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

