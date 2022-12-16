Cautious Investors Not Rewarding Tashin Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TASHIN) Performance Completely

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.3x Tashin Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TASHIN) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For instance, Tashin Holdings Berhad's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Tashin Holdings Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Tashin Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 41%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 7,445% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.1% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Tashin Holdings Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Tashin Holdings Berhad's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Tashin Holdings Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Tashin Holdings Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

