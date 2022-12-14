Caval Haylett murder: Gang member sentenced, authorities don't know who fired fatal shot

Caval Haylett Jr. was a son, an honors student and a promising athlete.

The Poughkeepsie High School senior was at a barbecue with friends on Winnikee Avenue on March 9, 2016 , hours after earning a Most Valuable Player honor in an all-star basketball game, when gunfire rang out.

He was struck in the head by a bullet police say was not intended for him, and he died the following day.

On Wednesday, the last of three members of the “Uptown” gang who pleaded guilty to his murder, Dimetri Moseley, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute heroin. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Nelson S. Roman.

Moseley, his attorney said in a letter, was "the product of his experiences." He was abused as a child, his parents addicted to crack cocaine and alcohol. He grew up in a broken and violent home and eventually ended up in a juvenile correctional facility and then in prison.

Nicholas Harris and Jaquez Hill were sentenced earlier this year. Harris received a sentence of 20 years in prison on charges of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to possess and distribute heroin. Hill was sentenced to 20 years in prison for racketeering and conspiracy to distribute and possess crack cocaine.

Moseley and Harris entered into plea agreements in 2020 saying they acted as shooters in the murder of Haylett. Hill, who did the same in 2019, admitted to aiding in the murder. The government stated it did not know which gun fired the shot that killed Haylett, according to court documents.

"This case demonstrates our commitment to dismantling violent gangs who threaten our New York neighborhoods through drug trafficking and the guns and physical violence that often accompanies it," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District, Damian Williams, "I applaud the extensive effort of our law enforcement partners to rid our streets of these dangers and bring these defendants to justice."

Gangs, gun violence and drugs have been a growing problem in the City of Poughkeepsie for years, exacerbated in recent years due to the pandemic. Those who live in the neighborhoods most impacted believe the violence may be retaliatory and residents are reticent about speaking out. Many of the incidents involve youth as both victims or perpetrators.

The incident shocked the community in 2016 because the victim was a teenager who would have likely attended college. The shooting galvanized the community in way that was not seen before, and has not been seen since. Police were able to apprehend and charge 31 alleged members of rival street gangs known as "Uptown" and "Downtown". It was later expanded to include a 32nd man. According to law enforcement, the gangs were engaged in a "violent rivalry" between 2012 and 2017, and were known for drug distribution, violence and robberies.

Officials said the busts wiped out the “Uptown” and “Downtown” gangs operating in the city and, for a time, drastically decreased gang activity. As the long-delayed sentences arrive, though, gang activity has again been on the rise in Poughkeepsie.

"What happened in 2016 will continue to remind us how an innocent life of a person who had so much connection with the community, so many dreams and goals they were aspiring to they were doing well in school, that within an instant, their life was taken. That could happen to any of us out here," said Councilmember Yvonne Flowers who represents the fifth ward where this incident happened, and where there has been an increase in shootings.

Flowers, who has lived in the community for decades, said gang activity happens in waves, and that after police take one gang off the street, another will rise up to take its place. She and other elected officials and community leaders are working to mitigate the violence and that some residents are scared to leave their homes. They are working on having cameras installed to help police find those involved.

What happened that day

On March 9, 2016 Mosley, Harris, Hill and two other members of the "Uptown" gang found out about the barbecue on Winnikee Avenue through social media. Members of a rival gang were at the barbecue and had posted a Facebook Live "taunting" the "Uptown" gang. The three men traveled together to the location. Once they arrived Moseley and Harris shot into the gathering. One of the bullets struck Haylett, according to a report submitted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

While the government states it did not know who shot the bullet that killed Haylett, Harris' attorney stated in a letter to the court that "Harris did not fire the fatal shot at the Poughkeepsie barbecue, according to the ballistic evidence."

The U.S. Department of Justice did not respond to the Journal's request for an interview.

All three men had initially been facing the charge of murder in the aid of racketeering which comes with life in prison or the death penalty.

Harris fired a single shot after one of his "coconspirator's was shot in the arm by a barbeque participant", according to that same letter. His attorney described Harris as being "intellectually disabled"

Hill acted as the lookout for the group as they approached the barbecue, according to Hill's attorney and the U.S. Justice Department,

Hill grew up in Newburgh and was the main caretaker of his five siblings at the age of nine when their mother was sick before moving to the City of Poughkeepsie. His life, as described by his attorney, was shaped by poverty, parental neglect, homelessness and a lack of mental health treatment.

Following the shooting, Moseley was later convicted on state charges of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and sentenced to 13 years in prison. He has been incarcerated since November 2016, according to court documents.

In 2017, Harris was convicted on state charges for criminal possession of a loaded firearm and sentenced to seven years in prison.

While in prison both men engaged in misconduct that included actions such as possessing a weapon and destroying property.

Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison credits the work of the city, state and federal law enforcement agencies for bringing charges against the individuals captured in the sweep that brought in these three men.

"(Caval Haylett) was out celebrating his senior night basketball or I believe he came home with a trophy and gave it to his mom and said, 'hey, I'll see you a little bit later.' He never came home. It shows you the fragility of life and that we, as a community, have to prioritize public safety," said Rolison.

