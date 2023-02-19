Cavco Industries' (NASDAQ:CVCO) investors will be pleased with their notable 63% return over the last five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, long term Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) shareholders have enjoyed a 63% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 43% (not including dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Cavco Industries managed to grow its earnings per share at 38% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 10% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 10.03 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Cavco Industries has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Cavco Industries' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Cavco Industries returned a loss of 1.9% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 6.7%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cavco Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cavco Industries that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

