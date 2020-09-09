Is Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Cavco Industries

What Is Cavco Industries's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Cavco Industries had US$14.2m of debt in June 2020, down from US$33.3m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$286.9m in cash, leading to a US$272.8m net cash position.

A Look At Cavco Industries's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Cavco Industries had liabilities of US$179.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$35.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$286.9m as well as receivables valued at US$38.2m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$110.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Cavco Industries could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Cavco Industries boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Story continues

But the other side of the story is that Cavco Industries saw its EBIT decline by 6.8% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cavco Industries's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Cavco Industries may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Cavco Industries recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 82% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Cavco Industries has US$272.8m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 82% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$106m. So we don't think Cavco Industries's use of debt is risky. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Cavco Industries, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.