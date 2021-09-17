Cave created by underground river hits Tennessee market for $4.5 million. Look inside

Karina Mazhukhina
·1 min read

This popular Tennessee attraction is decked out in caves that have been around for millions of years — and it could be yours.

Bristol Caverns is for sale for $4.5 million by Southeastern Properties, according to the listing.

The impressive structure was carved out by an underground river 200 million to 400 million years ago, according to Bristol Caverns.

Bristol Caverns
Bristol Caverns

Bristol Caverns is open to the public for tours of all three levels, “from Mayor Preston’s Chamber in the upper section to the winding banks of the underground river 180 feet below on the cavern floor,” its website said.

Native Americans once used the “underground river as an attack and escape route” on raids against settlers, according to Bristol Caverns.

Bristol Caverns
Bristol Caverns

The attraction is filled with arches, columns, and natural stone lined with red, blue, gray, brown and sparkling white.

It’s been with one owner for more than 50 years and is now “available to another generation,” the listing said.

Bristol Caverns
Bristol Caverns

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce just hopes that the new owner doesn’t get rid of it, WJHL reported.

“What we would hope is that whoever buys it will see it as the asset that it is and then maybe even more,” Bristol Chamber President and CEO Beth Rhinehart told the outlet. “Maybe they’ll take it to another level. It is certainly something that we add to our tourist attractions here and it’s a big draw.”

‘Vanilla box’ penthouse in Chicago’s Trump Tower lists for $30 million. Take a look

Tilted house hits the market in Vermont. Take a look - but try not to get dizzy

Charming estate with a ‘vintage trolley’ pavilion lists for $1.4M in NC. Take a look

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘They screwed up our lake’: tar sands pipeline is sucking water from Minnesota watersheds

    The Anishinaabe people are rallying to save their lakes and their traditional wild rice harvests Low water levels mean rice harvesters can’t paddle their canoes to their traditional harvesting areas. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images Along the eastern boundary of the White Earth Indian Reservation in north-western Minnesota, Indigenous Anishinaabe wild rice harvesters Jerry and Jim Libby set down a row of wooden pallets into the mud just beyond the dock of Upper Wild Rice Lake. It was a c

  • Private Jet Attendants Tell All About Flying the Super-Rich

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter decades as a flight attendant on private jets, Lori has encountered it all. There was a pot-bellied pig that took a plane ride by itself, a celebrity’s guard dog that bit a member of the crew, and a British footballer who asked if he could change his knickers. “He got butt-ass naked right there in front of me,” said Lori, who asked to be identified only by her first name.That wasn’t her only run-in with the footballer. On another trip

  • Fan Cave: Mike Dapcevich

    This Fan Cave spans an entire house in Brighton Heights! Check out Mike Dapcevich's incredible tribute to the 412.

  • Classic Car Restorer Indicted On Fraud Charges

    The owner of West Coast Chassis LLC is facing some serious accusations.

  • Tennessee-Tennessee Tech: Game balls

    Tennessee-Tennessee Tech: Game balls

  • The world's 1st atomic bomb causes rare cancers in New Mexico and no apologies for 76 years

    On a cool July dawn, 11-year-old Henry Herrera and his father were outside their home in Tularosa, New Mexico, when they saw a bright light and heard the boom of what turned out to be the world's first atomic bomb test. Hours later, their home was covered in ash.Why it matters: Three-quarters of a century later, Hispanic and Mescalero Apache families and descendants of those living near the Trinity Test are dealing with rare cancers that have devastated nearly four generations, while the federal

  • Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Taiwan threatened to take China to the World Trade Organization on Sunday after Beijing said it would suspend sugar apple and wax apple imports from the island on pest concerns, in the latest spat between the two over fruit. Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, are at their lowest in decades, with China increasing political and military pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty. China's customs administration said it had repeatedly detected pests called "Planococcus minor" in sugar apples, also known as sweetsops or custard apples, and wax apples from Taiwan.

  • 3 Retirement Expenses People Never Think About -- But Should

    Everyone deals with these expenses in retirement, but only some people are wise enough to start planning now.

  • I flew on a $65 million Gulfstream G650ER private jet and saw why it's a favorite of tech billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

    Elon Musk flew almost 160,000 miles on this aircraft and after just one flight, I saw just how luxurious every mile is for the tech billionaire.

  • 710 Indigenous people, mostly girls, were reported missing over the past decade in Wyoming, the same state where Gabby Petito reportedly disappeared

    Search efforts for Petito, whose disappearance has caused a national furor, have focused on Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

  • ‘Looks like a movie’: Watch a runaway boat almost hit swimmers off the Florida coast

    A runaway boat caused a bit of drama off the Florida coast earlier this week.

  • Invasive lanternflies devour vineyards, swarm the plants around homes, and invade new areas: 'They're little Draculas'

    Invasive lanternflies are creating a nightmare for winemakers and spawning a wave of hatred among homeowners as they expand across the country.

  • Drought tests centuries-old water traditions in New Mexico

    Here marks the genesis of New Mexico’s centuries-old tradition of sharing water through irrigation systems known as acequias. Once an acequia commissioner and now a U.S. congresswoman, Leger Fernández knows how hard it is to tell farmers they won't get all the water they need — or maybe none at all. “There was always a sense of accomplishment but now what we’re witnessing is we can’t do it all the time anymore because we don’t have the water,” she said during a tour with acequia officials.

  • A British boxer said he was 'disgusted' with American Airlines after he was removed from a flight over an alleged mask dispute

    British boxer Amir Khan said he was removed from an American Airlines flight after someone said his colleague's face mask was "not high enough."

  • Aluminum wrap used to protect homes in California wildfires

    Martin Diky said he panicked as a huge wildfire started racing down a slope toward his wooden house near Lake Tahoe. The material that can withstand intensive heat for short periods resembles tin foil from the kitchen drawer but is modeled after the tent-like shelters that wildland firefighters use as a last resort to protect themselves when trapped by flames. Diky, who lives most of the time in the San Francisco Bay Area, bought $6,000 worth of wrapping from Firezat Inc. in San Diego, enough to cover his 1,400-square-foot (130-square-meter) second home on the edge of the small California community of Meyers.

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • La Palma on volcano alert after seismic activity eases

    Scientists worry a volcano may erupt on the Spanish Island of La Palma.In recent days, nearly 400 million cubic feet of magma have seeped into the Cumbre Vieja national park, south of the island.And in the past weeks, more than 4,000 tremors have been detected near the Teneguia volcano - one of the most active volcanoes in Spain that last erupted in 1971.The "swarm" of earthquakes, and the shallowness of the seismic activity, has authorities on edge.They declared a yellow alert for volcanic eruption, the second of a four-level alert system.And they have told residents, like this shopkeeper, to be prepared for an evacuation."I've been told to have some clothes packed, to have my insurance card, medication, ID, and the title deeds ready to take with us, because nobody knows what can happen. The moment they tell us to get out, we'll leave."Any evacuation plan if activated would involve moving 40,000 people.In the meantime, scientists are doing everything they can to understand the activity beneath the ground.This scientist is injecting a syringe into the earth, extracting gas in order to analyze it in the lab.She says she hopes to find out what type of gas there is, especially those of volcanic origin, and its concentration to understand anomalies causing the recent activity.

  • The 15 Absolute Dumbest Things People Posted On The Internet This Past Week

    Yes, these people exist.View Entire Post ›

  • Why the Universe Is Annoyed by the Astronomer Pushing a Ninth Planet

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo Getty/NASAIt’s one of the most exciting things in the whole field of astronomy: the discovery of a new planet.But the push to recognize one particular object—an apparent orb many times the size of Earth that seems to be spinning along the outer solar system—as a major planet has been complicated by the history of one earthling.The scientist championing the naming of a new ninth planet, Caltech astronomer Mike Brown, is the same one who got the old ni

  • These 6 Solar Panel Kits Can Help You Go Off the Grid

    Want to begin a move to solar power? These six kits can get you started.