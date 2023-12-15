Cavs guard Darius Garland to miss several weeks with broken jaw suffered in Boston, AP source says

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) makes an uncontested layup on a fast break during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland sustained a broken jaw during an on-court collision in Thursday night's loss at Boston, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Friday.

Garland is expected to miss several weeks, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the injury.

The Athletic was first to report Garland's injury.

Garland ran into Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis during Cleveland's 116-107 loss. Garland crumpled to the floor and left for the locker room in obvious pain while holding his face. He later returned and finished with 19 points in 36 minutes.

The 23-year-old Garland is averaging 20.7 points for the Cavs, who have had their fair share of injuries this season. He missed four games earlier this season with a neck issue.

Cleveland has dropped three straight games and is currently 13-12 and in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference.

