Cawthorn charged with driving with revoked license for second time

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) is seen in Statuary Hall during votes on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.





North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) has been charged with driving with a revoked license after being pulled over last week by highway patrol.

As the Asheville Citizen-Times reported, highway patrol spokesperson Sgt. Marcus Bethea confirmed on Wednesday that Cawthorn is facing three citation for incidents occurring across three counties in North Carolina.

Along with being pulled over on a revoked license, Cawthorn also has two pending citations for speeding in Buncombe and Polk counties.

According to the citation, Cawthorn was pulled over last Thursday near Shelby, N.C., when a trooper saw his 2019 Toyota truck cross over the center line of the road. At the time, the weather was clear and traffic was light, according to the citation.

"The driver was identified as David Madison Cawthorn, 26 years old of Hendersonville, N.C.," Bethea said, according to the Citizen-Times. "During the course of the investigation it was determined that the driver's license was in a state of revocation and he was subsequently charged with driving while license revoked."

In the prior speeding incidents, Cawthorn was said to be driving 89 mph in a 65-mph zone, as well as 87 mph in a 70-mph zone.

As the newspaper reported, Cawthorn was previously charged with driving after having his license taken away before he was elected to the House in 2017. The maximum sentence for driving without a license is 20 days in jail, though fine or probation is usually issued instead.