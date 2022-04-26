Cawthorn faces misdemeanor for loaded gun at Charlotte airport: police; had gun at AVL

ASHEVILLE - Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say he had a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

It was the second time authorities said Cawthorn was going through a checkpoint with a gun after he was stopped in 2021 at Asheville Regional Airport with an unloaded pistol.

Like at least eight others found at the Asheville airport with firearms that year, the first-term Henderson County Republican was not cited with a criminal violation.

But after the April 26 Charlotte incident, officers there cited him for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, according a release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said they kept the 9mm handgun.

That is a Class 2 misdemeanor that carries up to 60 days in jail, according to Brad Smith, a Charlotte attorney who defends people accused of bringing guns to the airport.

Smith told the Citizen Times last year that Asheville's policy of not citing criminal violations was "a 180-degree different approach than Charlotte-Mecklenburg."

Smith also said it was not uncommon for people at the Charlotte airport to be arrested and go to jail for bringing guns through checkpoints.

Charlotte police said whether a person is arrested in such a case depends on other issues.

"It is standard procedure for the CMPD Airport Division to cite in lieu of arrest for the misdemeanor charge of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on City Property unless there are other associated felony charges or extenuating circumstances," the release said.

The Citizen Times reached out to Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball for comment.

On April 26, Cawthorn's congressional Twitter account had retweets of Republican House members' tweets opposing federal gun rules and promoting a law to allow people to exclude guns from bankruptcy filings.

In an April 22 tweet, he supported a move by some airlines to reinstate some passengers banned for mask violations.

Criminal rules about guns in airports vary widely around the country per local and state laws, according to Transportation Security Administration spokesman Mark Howell.

TSA rules say guns can be transported unloaded in special checked bags with hard sides and cases.

In almost all cases, those found to be improperly transporting guns face federal civil fines, typically $2,000 for an unloaded firearm and $4,000 for a loaded firearm for the first incident, though they can be as big as $30,000 in more egregious instances, Smith, the attorney, said.

He also likely lost a expedited pre-check boarding status after the Asheville incident, said Howell.

Cawthorn has run afoul of other weapons prohibitions, bringing knives to educational facilities. Following a 2021 Henderson County School Board meeting, he was warned by Sheriff Lowell Griffin about what those present said was a fixed-blade dagger under his wheelchair that the congressman uses following a 2014 car accident.

Around 40 people participated in a rally Thursday in Hendersonville against Rep. Madison Cawthorn and his recent comments regarding Ukraine. He reportedly called President Volodymyr Zelensky a thug.

The gun violation comes after other recent controversies surrounding the 26-year-old congressman and Trump ally. Those include a spate of speeding tickets and misdemeanor citation for driving with a revoked license, his reference to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a thug and his claim that he was invited by Republican officials in Washington to an orgy and that the officials did cocaine in front of him.

