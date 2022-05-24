Cawthorn loses ruling over possible insurrection disqualification for future office

ASHEVILLE - A federal appeals court has ruled against arguments by Rep. Madison Cawthorn that he is protected from a post-Civil War era constitutional disqualification from future office for those who engaged in insurrection.

The three-judge 4th Circuit Court of Appeals based in Richmond, Virginia, ruled May 24 that a U.S. district court erred in its ruling in Cawthorn's favor and returned the case to that venue for any further arguments about whether he engaged in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The lower court had ruled the 14th Amendment disqualification from federal or state office did not apply. That was because of the 1872 Amnesty Act that restored the right to hold office for all but those at the highest level of the Confederate rebellion.

But Judge Toby Heytons in an opinion joined by Judge James Wynn said Cawthorn and others whose alleged acts of insurrection happened after the congressional act did not have amnesty.

"Consistent with the statutory text and context, we hold that the 1872 Amnesty Act removed the 14th Amendment’s eligibility bar only for those whose constitutionally wrongful acts occurred before its enactment. Accordingly, we reverse the district court’s grant of injunctive relief and remand for further proceedings," he said.

Heytons, a President Joe Biden nominee, also said U.S. District Judge Richard Myers made a mistake in March by preventing the state elections board from formally examining whether Cawthorn should remain on ballots. Voters who brought the case appealed to the Fourth Circuit.

Judge Julius Richardson, a nominee of President Donald Trump, concurred with the judgment but in a separate opinion disagreed that it was for the courts — or state elections officials — to decide the qualifications of a candidate. That should be the sole power of the House, per the Constitution, Richardson said.

"So the district court did not have jurisdiction to consider Rep. Cawthorn’s claim under the 1872 Amnesty Act, which ultimately asked the court to determine his qualifications, a privilege and duty given only to the House itself," he said.

But Wynn, who was nominated by President Barack Obama, said he felt compelled to write a "corrective" response to Richardson, saying the judge seemed to believe that "every state in the Union is completely powerless to regulate candidates or ballot access" and that "no court has ever held that view."

Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball did not respond to messages seeking comment. The decision comes a day after another blow to the congressman: an announcement by the House Ethics Committee that he is under investigation for potential insider trading and a relationship with a staffer that a complaint said appears improper.

The ramifications for Cawthorn, an ambitious but scandal-ridden right-wing congressman who is only 26, could be long-running.

Cawthorn recently argued the case was moot due to his May 17 Republican primary loss to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, a contest that followed multiple missteps and blow-ups surrounding Cawthorn, including his being charged with two criminal misdemeanors, calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "thug" and saying Washington Republicans engaged in cocaine use and orgies.

Because he is no longer currently seeking office, it is likely the district court will dismiss the case, according to Robert Orr, a former North Carolina Supreme Court judge who submitted a brief supporting the plaintiffs.

But if Cawthorn — or others said to have engaged in plans to attack the Capitol or unlawfully deny Joe Biden the presidency — look to run for office in the future they could not argue they have immunity, Orr said.

"Under Meyers ruling, there could not have been a challenge based upon the 14th Amendment. Now, after the Fourth Circuit's ruling, there can be a challenge based on the 14th Amendment."

Similar challenges have been filed with different results against members of Congress in other states who have been strong supporters of Trump, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

A Georgia state judge ruled this month that Greene should not be disqualified from appearing on the ballot. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who manages elections, signed off on the opinion.

Greene was in a six-way GOP primary the evening of May 24 with ballots still being cast for her northwest Georgia seat.

