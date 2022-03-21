Cawthorn talks Zelensky 'thug' comment, knows nothing about Meadows' voting issue, he says

HENDERSONVILLE - Rep. Madison Cawthorn, speaking at a Henderson County Republican gathering, clarified his stance on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky after his comments calling Zelensky a "thug" and the Ukrainian government "incredibly evil" drew international attention and condemnation.

Cawthorn in a March 19 address to the Henderson County Men's Club and afterward on the phone said despite his previous statements he did not think Zelensky was morally equivalent to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But the 26-year-old Donald Trump-aligned congressman from Western North Carolina declined to call Putin a war criminal, something President Joe Biden has done.

In other comments, Cawthorn said former Trump Chief of Staff and ex-WNC congressman Mark Meadows is "a great American," though he is facing a voter fraud investigation. He also defended his social media use and frequent travel around the country after primary opponent state Sen. Chuck Edwards said Cawthorn was more interested in increasing his "Instagram following" than governing.

Large portions of his comments were laced with extreme language describing a spiritual battle with opponents in Washington -- whom he said wanted to destroy the nation -- and attacks from reporters whom he called communists.

Clarifying "thug" comment, fighter jets

In a video recorded purportedly at a March 5 event in Asheville, Cawthorn said Zelensky was a thug and the Ukrainian government was corrupt and evil, drawing widespread criticism, including from Republicans.

Speaking by phone after the March 19 Henderson County Men's Club meeting, Cawthorn said he did not see Zelensky and Putin as on the same level.

"There is definitely one aggressor here," he said. Putin, Cawthorn said, was acting as if he was "demonically possessed."

Cawthorn did not walk back the thug comment and again said Ukraine was "one of the most corrupt countries." That was because of misinformation Ukraine was spreading that could draw the U.S. into a war, he has said.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn addresses the Henderson County Republican Menâ€™s Club March 19, 2022 in Hendersonville.

While Cawthorn said Putin "illegally and immorally invaded Ukraine" he said he was not ready to call Putin a war criminal and needed to better understand the legal definition. Biden branded the Russian president a war criminal after Ukrainian civilian deaths, such as the bombing of a maternity hospital and a bread line.

In Cawthorn's official statements and social media posts on the invasion he has warned of the United States "lurching into war" and said he supported sanctions but did not outline specific stances. On March 19 he took some steps toward that, saying he supported sending Ukrainians weapons capable of shooting down Russian military planes. Asked by phone about Poland's request to help send MiG fighter jets to Ukraine, Cawthorn said he feared that would create a larger conflict between the west and Russia, a view shared by Biden.

Related: Cawthorn's candidacy challenge blocked by district judge

Cawthorn, though, did not entirely rule out the idea and said he would seek to learn more about it.

In other comments, he said a weakening of the dollar was a cause of the invasion, seeking to blame Biden for that and inflation. The U.S should seek energy independence by allowing "every single lease for drilling, he said.

Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation

Asked by an attendee about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election — a theory that has been discredited in courts, including by Trump-appointed judges but that continues to be pushed by some top Republicans — Cawthorn spoke about independent efforts to check voter rolls for future elections.

In a follow-up question by the Citizen Times about the investigation into Meadows, Cawthorn said he was not familiar with it.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, right, talks with Bruce Hatfield, president of the Henderson County Republican Menâ€™s Club, before speaking to the group during their monthly meeting March 19, 2022, at the Cascades Resort in Hendersonville.

The March 17 announcement of a State Bureau of Investigation probe into Meadows voter registration made national news. It came after revelations Meadows used the address of a single-wide mobile home to vote absentee from Macon County, though he never owned the home, and the owners and neighbors said they never saw him there.

Meadows has been a key proponent of the idea that Trump lost the election because of voter fraud.

When asked if Meadows should be investigated, Cawthorn said, "I don't know anything about that. But I will tell you, I think Mark Meadows is a great American. He did a great job as chief of staff to the President United States. And I genuinely believe he'll be chief of staff when Donald Trump runs again."

'Seeking to gain a political career'

The congressman faced stinging criticism -- before he spoke -- from Edwards, one of eight including Cawthorn running in the 11th District U.S. House primary.

Edwards, who like Cawthorn is from the GOP powerhouse of Henderson County, said he agreed the district needed to send "a fighter" to Washington, but there were two different types, "those that are full of words that just whip up crowds that are seeking to gain a political career and increase their Instagram following and there are fighters like me, that have actually gotten things done in government."

Edwards pointed to his legislative work to lower income taxes, punish cities that sought to defund police and outlaw sanctuary cities where undocumented immigrants faced less threat of deportation.

Cawthorn said since 2020 his office had dealt with 1,600 constituent issues, helped pass bills to allow veterans to get stipends for their families while they were pursuing degrees or training and brought $74 million in grants back to the district for thing such as municipal infrastructure. It was not clear if those grants were part of the $1.9 million COVID relief package which Cawthorn voted against.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn talks with constituents before speaking at the Henderson County Republican Men’s Club meeting March 19, 2022 in Hendersonville.

Cawthorn said he used social media and his travel around the country, something that drew flak from former GOP presidential advisor Karl Rove, to encourage young people.

"Sometimes I get attacked for my social media following. Sometimes I get attacked because I spend about 10% of my time not in the district or not in Washington, D.C., but going around the country to save my generation from communism and from socialism."

He said he "knew he was doing his job" when criticized by mainstream media, including the Citizen Times "because they have a communist agenda."

