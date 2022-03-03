Cayce doctor Adam Lazzarini’s trial moves forward as judge decides to let jury give verdict

The trial of a Cayce doctor charged with killing a medical equipment salesman in the doctor’s home will go forward with a jury decision after the defense requested that the judge end the trial with a not guilty verdict.

In what was the most consequential moment so far in the week-long trial, on Thursday morning, Judge Debra McCaslin let the trial of Adam Lazzarini continue. Lazzarini, a former Lexington Medical Center surgeon, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the October 2017 shooting of 30-year-old William Player Holland.

“I’m not here to weigh the evidence,” McCaslin said. “That’s the jury’s job.”

Defense attorney Greg Harris argued Wednesday afternoon that the prosecution’s own witnesses supported that the shooting was a tragic accident and not criminally negligent. With that, he asked the judge to render a direct verdict of not guilty.

Trial rules allow the judge to render a “directed verdict” instead of the jury if a compelling reason can be given for the judge to do so.

“This is a horrible accident,” Lazzarini’s attorney Greg Harris told the judge. “That’s not my testimony. Those were the state witnesses.”

McCaslin said she was going to consider Harris’ request for a direct verdict overnight. She gave her decision right after she entered the court Thursday morning.

Prosecutors’ own witnesses testified that Lazzarini was “meticulous” in the way he kept his guns, Harris said. Harris said this amounted to investigators saying Lazzarini was not negligent and reckless.

Harris said he couldn’t believe that the pathologist based her conclusion of homicide partially based on a video recording of a 5-year-old child, Lazzarini’s daughter.

Harris argued to the judge that witnesses testified to the shooting being an “accident” many times.

Testimony showed the weapon “was a malfunctioning gun,” Harris said, saying that in other states two police agencies of thousands of officers stopped using the gun after discovering malfunctions.

Testimony did not show that Lazzarini was drunk on the day of the shooting, Harris argued.

“The state has not presented any evidence of indifference, consequences of action ... or criminal negligence,” Harris said.

But Harris’ arguments weren’t enough to convince McCaslin that the verdict should be taken out of the jury’s hands.

McCaslin said testimony had established that Lazzarini had been drinking and that questions were raised about his handling of the gun, which the jury should consider.

The events leading up to Holland’s shooting had been established in testimony. Lazzarini and Holland spent Oct. 9, 2017, together in Columbia and Cayce after a trip to Georgia to see a new medical operation. When the surgery was canceled, the pair returned to Columbia. Between 7 and 8 p.m., the two were at Lazzarini’s house looking at some of his handguns in an upstairs bedroom. That’s when Holland was shot.

Prosecutor Shawn Graham of the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office pushed back against Harris’ arguments to the judge. Graham said that the jury should be left to decide what the testimony in the trial showed and not the judge.

Graham and his partner Luke Pincelli had witnesses testify that Lazzarini told them three different versions of the shooting story. One of those witnesses told the jury that Lazzarini said, “I killed my best friend.”

In a video shown to the jury, Lazzarini’s daughter said she was in the room when her father had the gun in his hand and shot Holland.

A blood splatter expert testified that it was “possible but not probable” that Holland shot himself.

The defense did not call anyone to the stand but tried to break down the credibility of the prosecution’s witnesses or get them to admit to circumstances of the shooting that were favorable to Lazzarini. Sowing reasonable doubt that the shooting rose to the specifics involuntary manslaughter was crucial to the defense’s strategy.

The trial continued Thursday morning, with closing arguments expected to heard by the jury.

Lazzarini also faces a pending civil suit by Holland’s parents.

