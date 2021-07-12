Cayce man killed in motorcycle crash identified by Richland County coroner

A Lexington County man was killed over the weekend when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Anthony H. Burks, 42, of Cayce died in Saturday’s crash, Coroner Naida Rutherford said Monday.

Burks was driving a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle, and had a passenger on board when the wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. 378/Garners Ferry Road and Lower Richland Boulevard, said Master Trooper Brian Lee of South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s in the Hopkins area, just outside of Columbia, near Lower Richland High School.

The motorcycle was heading west on Garners Ferry Road, when a 2016 Chevrolet pickup traveling in the opposite direction made a left turn onto Lower Richland Boulevard, Lee said.

The Chevy did not yield right of way, causing the motorcycle to hit the truck, according to Lee.

Burks died at the scene, while the passenger was taken to an area hospital, Lee said. Further information on the passenger’s condition was not available.

Both Burks and his passenger were wearing helmets, according to Lee.

The truck driver was wearing a seat belt, and no other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

There was no word on possible criminal charges, but the collision continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Monday morning, 72 motorcycle riders were among the 537 people who have been killed on South Carolina roads this year, according to the Department of Public Safety.

At least 24 people have been killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, including four motorcycle riders, according to DPS.