Cayce police search for missing man with dementia. Have you seen him?

The Cayce Police Department is searching for an 81-year-old man with dementia who is missing from an assisted living facility, a department spokesperson said Thursday.

The department is searching for Lonnie Cheeks, who lives at Twilite Manor at 2306 Forrest Road.

Cheeks was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black hat and gray shoes.

A staffer of Twilite Manor drove to the Cayce Police Department to report Cheeks missing at 2 p.m., the department spokesperson said.

The department asked that anyone who sees or has information on Cheeks to call 803-794-0456 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

Twilite Manor was in the news in February after a resident was found dead there and state inspectors found it was understaffed at the time of his death.