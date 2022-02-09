Cayce scrapyard operator charged again with illegally dealing car parts

A Midlands scrapyard operator has been charged a second time with illegally buying and selling cars, including possessing a stolen vehicle.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department charged 44-year-old Timothy Eron Dickensheets, operator of American Scrap Iron and Metal on the Charleston Highway in Cayce, Tuesday with eight counts of improper disposal of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and malicious injury to property.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said his department worked with state and local agencies during the investigation that led to Dickensheets’ arrest.

“Because of strong relationships between state and local law enforcement, we’ve made an arrest and addressed an issue affecting members of our community,” Koon said.

Dickensheets bought eight cars and didn’t wait a required three days before selling, damaging or disposing of the cars, police said. He also purchased a truck that didn’t have a title or completed affidavit, prompting the possession of a stolen vehicle charge.

Deputies jailed Dickensheets at the Lexington County Detention Center. He was out on bond by Wednesday morning.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Cayce Police Department helped in the investigation.

Dickensheets was also charged with similar offenses in Richland County in September.

Dickensheets could not show ownership documents for 47 catalytic converters that were purchased from June 1 to July 1 at his scrapyard on Fairfield Road, deputies said. Those charges are still pending.

Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. The converters contain valuable metals.

Catalytic converters theft significantly rose in South Carolina during the last two years. In February 2021, The State reported on the rise in thefts during the first months of the year.

After a Lexington County heist, a man was caught with 83 catalytic converters, investigators said. In another case, state agents charged a Barnwell police officer with illegally buying and selling metal, including catalytic converters, which made him $20,000.

Scrupulous metal dealers will purchase the stolen converters and cars.

In May, South Carolina passed a law to crack down on catalytic converter theft. The law requires that ownership of a catalytic converter can be proven with certain documents.

Controversy has loomed over Dickensheets’ scrap metal business.

In March, the city of Columbia sued its own zoning board after the board made way for Dickensheets to open another scrap metal yard on Shop Road. Two environmental groups also sued the zoning board over its decision.

Prior to that, the Columbia Fire Department battled several fires at Dickensheets’ scrapyard on Fairfield Road, Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said.