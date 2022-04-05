Cayea accepts plea deal for Peru murder, avoids trial

Apr. 5—PLATTSBURGH — The case prosecutors called the "poster child" against parts of New York's bail reform is now largely resolved after the last defendant charged in the murder of a Lyon Mountain woman last summer accepted a plea deal Monday to avoid a jury trial.

Nicole Cayea was the last holdout among the defendants prosecutors charged in the killing of Crisie Luebbers. Cayea, 42, had rejected plea offers by the Clinton County District Attorney's Office as late as mid-March.

Cayea's attorney, Peter Dumas, previously said his client preferred facing a jury that could potentially land her a life sentence without parole than to plead guilty, even as co-defendants Craig Foster, Nicole Harrigan and Ian Noone said they would testify against her at trial.

But Cayea changed course between her March hearing in county court and Monday, when jury selection in her trial was scheduled to begin.

Prosecutors were prepared for two to three days of jury selection followed by an expected two-week trial. Cayea instead accepted a deal that would combine pending drug indictments she faces with charges she was accused of in the murder indictment.

The deal, which included admitting to first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree conspiracy, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, netted Cayea a 35 years-to-life prison sentence.

Speaking Monday outside of 130 Arizona Ave. in Plattsburgh, an off-site location where jurors for Clinton County Court cases have been selected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, District Attorney Andrew Wylie lamented on how he believes Luebbers' death could have been avoided.

"I think every legislator, every assemblyperson and the governor in Albany needs to recognize this type of case. Had Nicole Cayea, had Craig Foster been locked up after they committed their first B-felony offense, had they been locked up after their second felony offense," Wylie said, "Crisie Luebbers would be alive today."

According to his indictment, Foster, 37, was arrested June 30, 2021, after he was reportedly found with large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine during a traffic stop.

After he was arraigned in court and released, prosecutors believe, Foster, Cayea and Harrigan plotted to kidnap and kill Luebbers at a home in Peru.

Cayea, Wylie said, was also facing drug charges before Luebbers' death that could have kept her in jail. Cayea was arrested in March 2021 for reportedly selling fentanyl.

She was also arrested along with Foster after police said they possessed 300 wax envelopes with intent to sell. They were released afterward.

Luebbers, 46, was targeted by Foster, Cayea and Harrigan, their indictment said, because they believed she was an informant who led police to arrest Foster on June 30. Wylie said they were wrong; Luebbers was not an informant.

Wylie, who said he did not have an issue with the majority of the state's reform that eliminated cash bail and pre-trial detention for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies, said courts need to be allowed more discretion for when they can hold defendants in jail after they are arrested.

"They have to be given a better ability to use their own judgement, to look at a case and consider is this the type of case, is this the type of defendant that should be incarcerated and not just released because it's a non-qualifying offense?" Wylie said.

Cayea's sentencing is scheduled in county court for June 9 before Clinton County Judge William Favreau.

Foster and Harrigan's sentencing are scheduled for late May. Foster is facing a 36-years-to-life sentence, while Harrigan faces a 10-year sentence.

Noone, who was charged with evidence tampering after he allegedly attempted to destroy or get rid of Luebbers' cell phone, accepted a plea offer, but details on the deal were not publicly available.

"Although, we're somewhat disappointed that we're not going forward with the trial, we're pleased that the case is resolved," Wylie said.

"It brings extensive closure to the family for this case being resolved and not having to put the family through [a trial.]"

