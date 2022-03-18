Cayea rejects plea deal

Mar. 18—PLATTSBURGH — A defendant accused in the murder of a Lyon Mountain woman last summer has rejected a plea offer in county court Thursday, leaving her the last holdout among the four charged in the killing.

SIMILAR TO FOSTER DEAL

The deal offered to Nicole Cayea, who is accused of conspiring to kidnap and murder Crisie Luebbers at a home in Peru last July after it was believed that Luebbers was a police informant, would have been similar to the one Craig Foster accepted Wednesday.

That deal included admitting to first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree conspiracy, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors said Foster, 37, dealt the killing blows in the murder.

Those charges would have run concurrently with each other but consecutively with pending indictments Cayea faces for earlier drug possession offenses. Had she taken the deal, Cayea, 42, would have faced a sentence of 35 years to life.

Appearing in Clinton County Court Thursday wearing a black and white striped jumpsuit, Cayea appeared to stare straight ahead throughout most of the proceeding.

At Thursday's conference, District Attorney Andrew Wylie was unwavering on the deal offered to Cayea and her attorney, Peter Dumas.

"This is a very tragic case that should never have happened for multiple reasons," Wylie said after the proceeding.

"First and foremost, Ms. Luebbers was not an informant. She had no connections with law enforcement."

'WOULD HAVE

BEEN LOCKED UP'

Wylie also pointed to bail reform New York implemented in 2020, saying it was a contributing factor in Luebbers' murder.

"Ms. Cayea had multiple class B drug felony charges that she had been arrested for. Mr. Foster had multiple drug class B felony cases, including being arrested on June 30 with [class] A felony weight," Wylie said.

"Prior to January 2020, [Foster] would have been locked up. Ms. Cayea would have been locked up."

Instead, according to Foster and Cayea's indictment, Luebbers, 46, was murdered at a home on Blake Road a day after Foster was arrested for a drug possession offense. He was charged for possessing almost two pounds of heroin and about a half-pound of crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Plattsburgh.

LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE

The state's reform to its criminal justice system eliminated cash bail and pretrial detention in many nonviolent felonies, including the drug offenses Foster and Cayea were charged with in 2021.

Wylie said it felt appropriate to extend the same offer Foster received to Cayea, saying the DA's Office believes the pair shared equal culpability in the killing.

"And if she rejects it, if convicted after trial, we will be asking for life without parole," Wylie said.

Foster, as a part of his plea deal, has agreed to cooperate and testify against Cayea if her case were to go to trial.

Wylie noted that Nicole Harrigan, who accepted a plea deal in January for second-degree conspiracy, and Ian Noone, who has also accepted an offer after he was accused of assisting Foster and Cayea after the murder, have indicated they would also be willing to testify against Cayea at trial.

After Thursday's conference, Dumas said Cayea rejected the deal because she would rather take a chance at trial than accept the prosecutors' deal.

"We talked about the possibility of that deal, and she's just not there," Dumas said.

"She's adamant that she doesn't want to take that deal. She wants to give the jury a go. Taking the deal, going to trial, I think in her head, there isn't really much of a difference. It's [a life sentence] either way. At least at trial, she gets a chance to say her side of the story and plead her innocence."

Cayea's trial is scheduled to begin April 4.

