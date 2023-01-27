Cayea sentenced to 45 years to life for role in Crisie Luebbers' murder

Jan. 27—PLATTSBURGH — Nicole Cayea was sentenced Friday for 45 years to life in prison for her role in the murder of Crisie Luebbers and the sale and possession of narcotics in the summer of 2021.

Cayea, 43, was previously arraigned on Oct. 8, 2021, in connection with an indictment charging her with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, three counts of second-degree conspiracy, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

JULY 2021 MURDER

The charges stem from the murder of Luebbers that occurred on July 1, 2021.

Cayea and her co-defendants, Craig Foster and Nicole Harrigan, believed Luebbers was an informant for law enforcement, Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said.

Foster and Harrigan were both sentenced for their parts in the murder in May of 2022. Foster received 36 years to life, and Harrigan got 10 years with five years of post release supervision.

Cayea pleaded guilty on April 4, 2022, to first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree conspiracy, third-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

On the charge of first-degree murder, Cayea will be receiving an indeterminate sentence of 25 years to life; an indeterminate sentence of 20 years to life on first-degree kidnapping; an indeterminate sentence of 10-20 years on second-degree conspiracy; an indeterminate sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years on third-degree grand larceny and a determinate sentence of 10 years followed by 3 years post-release supervision on the third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charge.

The sentences on these charges will run concurrent to each other with exception to the charge of the third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charge, which will run consecutive to the other charges she plead guilty to, Wylie said.

Story continues

The sentence on the murder indictment will run consecutive to the two indictments charging Cayea with the sale and possession of drugs. In those indictments, Cayea plead guilty on Dec. 1, 2021, and received a determinate sentence of 5 years followed by 3 years post release supervision on each indictment to run consecutive to each other.

Cayea will serve an aggregate sentence of 45 years to life as a second felony offender on all three indictments.

FEES AND CHARGES

Additionally, Cayea was assessed a total of $15,000 in fines, a $300 surcharge, a $25 crime victim assistance fee, must provide a DNA sample and a $50 DNA databank fee and ordered to pay restitution for Ms. Luebbers' funeral expenses.

Nicole Cayea was represented by Peter Dumas and Robert N. Gregor, Esq.

District Attorney Wylie and Assistant District Attorney Vivian Joo prosecuted the case.

E-mail: jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @jlotemplio