Cayea trial for Peru murder to begin Monday

Apr. 3—PLATTSBURGH — The trial of a woman charged with murder and kidnapping after the body of a Lyon Mountain woman was discovered in Peru last summer is set to begin Monday.

If a plea deal is not reached, Nicole Cayea, 42, will stand trial for numerous alleged crimes, including first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree conspiracy for the murder of Crisie Luebbers.

Cayea is the last defendant charged in the killing to reject a plea deal. Co-defendants Craig Foster, Nicole Harrigan and Ian Noone have all taken deals and have indicated they would testify against Cayea if her case goes to trial.

In the lead-up to Cayea's trial, prosecutors and Luebbers' mother, Fran Bordeau, have railed against New York's bail reform, which they have said played a role in Luebbers' death.

Prosecutors believe Luebbers, 46, was accused of being an informant who led police to arrest Foster, 37, for felony drug trafficking offenses in June of 2021, when he was reportedly found with almost two pounds of heroin and about a half-pound of crack cocaine during a traffic stop.

Before the state's reform, which eliminated cash bail and pre-trial detention for many non-violent felony offenses, Foster would have been held in jail after his arrest, Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said in March.

Instead, Foster was released and, prosecutors believe, plotted with Cayea and Harrigan to kidnap Luebbers and murder her at a Peru home on Blake Road. At the home, according to Cayea's indictment, Luebbers was questioned and accused of giving police information.

As she attempted to leave, Luebbers was dragged back inside, where she was beaten and later killed, the indictment said. Prosecutors said Foster delivered the killing blows.

Foster, Cayea and Harrigan reportedly then fled the home by stealing a vehicle Luebbers was borrowing, according to the indictment. Noone was charged with assisting Foster and Cayea after Luebbers' death and tampering with evidence.

Story continues

Wylie also noted that Cayea was charged with drug offenses before Luebbers' death that would have also likely kept in her jail.

The last deal offered by prosecutors to Cayea, which was rejected in March, was similar to the one Foster accepted, which combined pending drug indictments he faced with the latest charges he was accused of in the murder indictment. For Foster, that deal totaled to a 36 years to life sentence. For Cayea, it would have been 35 to life.

But the offer was a non-starter for Cayea, her attorney said after a hearing in Clinton County Court in March.

"We talked about the possibility of that deal, and she's just not there," Peter Dumas said.

"She wants to give the jury a go. Taking the deal, going to trial, I think in her head, there isn't really much of a difference. It's [a life sentence] either way. At least at trial, she gets a chance to say her side of the story and plead her innocence."

If convicted, the District Attorney's Office said, prosecutors will seek a life sentence without parole for Cayea.

Email Fernando Alba:

falba@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @byfernandoalba