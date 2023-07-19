Cayuga couple facing charges of sexual misconduct with minor

Jul. 19—VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police and the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department initiated a criminal investigation on April 20 after receiving information from the North Vermillion Community School Corporation concerning allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The investigation alleged that Jeremy Lock, age 38, and Angela Lock, age 34, both from Cayuga, Ind., had presumably engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16. This allegation took place in Vermillion County.

After conducting interviews on both individuals and executing a search warrant, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn and Deputies Keith Warner and Nick Hall of the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department discussed their findings with the Vermillion County Prosecutors Office, resulting in the arrest of Jeremy and Angela Lock on May 23.

The couple was taken into custody without incident and are currently being detained in the Vermillion County Jail.

Jeremy Lock was charged with:

—Child Molestation Fondling or Touching with Child Under 14 (5 counts), Felony 1

—Incest, Felony 4

—Obstruction of Justice, Felony 6

—Possession of Child Pornography, Felony 6

Angela Lock was charged with:

—Child Molestation Fondling or Touching with Child Under 14, Felony 1

—Incest, Felony 4

—Possession of Child Pornography, Felony 6

Assisting agencies in the investigation included Vermillion County Sheriff's Department, Vermillion County Prosecutors Office, Indiana Department of Child Services, North Vermillion Community School Corporation and Susies Place Child Advocacy Center in Terre Haute, Ind.

Under the law, defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.