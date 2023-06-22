Cayuga man faces animal cruelty, battery charges

Jun. 22—A Cayuga man faces animal cruelty and battery charges after police in Vermillion County reported finding a dog hanged from a leash in the door of the man's garage.

Norman Lee Craft, 67, is charged with torturing or mutilating an animal (Class 6 felony), battery against a public safety official (Class 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor) and cruelty to an animal (Class A misdemeanor), according to online court records.

A sheriff's deputy approaching Craft's Seventh Street residence in response to a call the afternoon of June 18 saw a dead dog hanging from a leash on the garage door rail, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police said Craft became combative and fought with them, resulting in his being Tased. He declined medical treatment prior to be booked into jail, the deputy reported.

A public defender has been appointed. A pretrial conference is set for Aug. 22, and a trial date is set for Sept. 20.

Two remaining animals at the residence were taken to the Parke/Vermillion Humane Shelter.