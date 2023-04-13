Cayuga man faces child porn charge

Apr. 13—A Cayuga man faces charges of possession of child pornography after an investigation by Indiana State Police.

Ray Keller, 51, was booked on four counts of child pornography, a Level 5 felony.

He was arrested Thursday by members of the ISP Putnamville Post and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation began when a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was received by the task force, ISP said in a news release.

A search warrant was obtained through Parke Circuit Court and served at a residence on Maple Street in Cayuga. Keller was interviewed and subsequently arrested, ISP said.

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home