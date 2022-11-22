Cayuga man gets federal prison time on sexual predator charges

Nov. 21—Coenraad Cromhoudt, 48, of Cayuga, Indiana, was sentenced to 151 months — more than 12.5 years — in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Prosecutors said Cromhoudt online chatted with an agent posing as a 13-year-old girl and sent the "girl" naked pictures of himself, videos of prepubescent girls being sexually abused by adult men, and adult pornography.

Cromhoudt said some of the videos depicted him abusing the children. In court, Cromhoudt admitted he sent the sexually explicit videos to the "girl," in part, to convince "her" that he had had previously had sex with children and that they enjoyed it.

Over three months, Cromhoudt routinely sent sexually explicit messages, videos, and photos during chats with the "girl." Cromhoudt even tried planning to meet in Arizona to have sex with the "13-year-old girl," according to the government.

Sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon. Homeland Security and Indiana State Police investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina M. Korobov prosecuted.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc