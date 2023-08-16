Cayuga man sentenced to 200 years in prison for sexual misconduct

Aug. 16—VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — A Cayuga man on Monday was sentenced to a total of 200 years in prison on child molestation and incest charges.

Jeremy Lock, 38, was charged with child molestation (five counts), incest, obstruction of justice and possession of child pornography. Prosecutor Bruce Aukerman filed the charges in May.

On Monday, Jeremy Lock pleaded guilty to all charges in Vermillion Circuit Court and a sentencing hearing was conducted by Judge Robert M. Hall.

Hall sentenced Jeremy Lock to five counts of child molestation, with 40 years on each count to run consecutively, or one after the after, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. A 12-year sentence on one count of incest will run concurrently, or at the same time, to the child molestation counts.

Putnamville Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn was the lead investigator.

Charges are still pending against Angela Lock, 34.

ISP previously said it began a criminal investigation April 20 after receiving information from the North Vermillion Community School Corp.

The investigation alleged Jeremy Lock and Angela Lock had engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16. The alleged crimes took place in Vermillion County.

State police detectives and Vermillion County deputies took their findings to the Vermillion County Prosecutor's Office, which resulted in the arrest of Jeremy and Angela Lock on May 23.