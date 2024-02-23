Cayuga Medical plans infrastructure upgrades, financed with $10.5 million from FEMA

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and fellow New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced a federal grant of $10.45 million Thursday for Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca.

The funding, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will be used to install two 2,000-kW emergency generators, a 20,000-gallon underground storage tank, and to construct a new building to house the generators, officials said.

The grant will reimburse Cayuga Medical for 90% of the cost of the infrastructure upgrades.

These enhancements will ensure the hospital’s resilience in extreme weather conditions, allowing it to continue providing lifesaving care to patients in Ithaca and the surrounding areas 24/7, according to a Thursday statement from Schumer’s office.

This funding and upgrade announcement comes after a several recent openings in the past year throughout the Cayuga Health Network, including new facilities in the Ithaca Mall and on the Cayuga lake waterfront.

Cayuga Medical Center on Route 96 in the Town of Ithaca has undertaken a series of expansions to their building in recent years.

Schumer said the funding is a significant boost for Cayuga Medical Center and emphasized his commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure for all New Yorkers.

“This $10+ million is a big shot in the arm for Cayuga Medical Center and will ensure the hospital has the resilient infrastructure needed to help keep the lights on and ensure lifesaving care can continue even in extreme weather,” he said in a statement.

Gillibrand echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of Cayuga Medical Center as a vital healthcare resource for thousands of residents in Ithaca and throughout the Southern Tier.

Dr. Martin Stallone, CEO of Cayuga Health, expressed gratitude for the federal investment, noting the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have experienced numerous severe weather events, including heavy rainfall and devastating flooding.

The funding will support the installation of critical infrastructure, bolstering operational resilience at Cayuga Medical Center, and ensuring the continued delivery of comprehensive, community-centered care for the many residents they serve, he said.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Cayuga Medical Center awarded $10.45 million grant from FEMA