CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (KLSE:CBIP) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 13x in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad's (KLSE:CBIP) P/E ratio of 11.3x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad

pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Some Growth For CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 41% decrease to the company's bottom line. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 28% over the next year. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.1%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here