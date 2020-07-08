NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAM, an alternative investment management firm, today announced the closing of its first European collateralized loan obligation (CLO), Vendome Funding CLO 2020-1, totaling €350 million, with JP Morgan acting as lead arranger. This brings CBAM's total CLO issuance to $10.25 billion since the closing of its first CLO in June 2017.

As of May 31, 2020, CBAM's AUM stood at $12.4 billion across multiple credit vehicles and separate accounts.

Recently, CBAM was named as a finalist in two separate categories at this year's Creditflux Manager Awards 2020 including "Best US CLO Manager" as well as "Best US CLO."

About CBAM

CBAM Partners, LLC an Eldridge business, is an investment management firm and SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 2016 by Don Young, Mike Damaso, and Jay Garrett, headquartered in New York. With $12.4 billion of AUM, CBAM specializes in opportunities across the credit spectrum for institutional clients through separately managed accounts, CLOs, and private funds. To learn more about CBAM please visit www.cbam.com.

Media Contact

Prosek Partners

Josh Clarkson / Ben Howard

jclarkson@prosek.com / bhoward@prosek.com

Investor Contact

CBAM

John Bedford

212-603-3106

john@cbam.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbam-closes-its-first-european-clo-at-350-million-301089629.html

SOURCE CBAM