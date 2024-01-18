CBD gummy and other products recalled in Ohio
A voluntary recall was issued on several Rocket Systems CBD gummy and other products after they were produced without inspection from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
According to a release from the state department, the products were produced from Dec. 31, 2022 through Jan. 2 of this year. The most recent recall comes a few weeks after Ohio issued a recall for some marijuana edibles sold at medical dispensaries across the state.
The issue with Rocket Systems was discovered during a routine inspection by the department of agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving products in this recall.
People who feel ill should contact a physician. All products involved in the recall should be disposed of or returned to 415 Greenwell Ave., Cincinnati. Customers can call 513-873-3720 with questions about the process.
What brands were included in the marijuana recall?
The Rocket Systems voluntary recall affects the following brands produced during those dates. More information can be found about the specific batches online.
1st Choice
1st Focus
ACV For Keto Health
Amore
Auguri
BayPark
Beauty Beach
Bella Effect
Bellissi
BioHealth
Blissful Aura
BlueBurn
BlueVibe
Brain Xcel
CalmCanna
CapDve Ski
CarbClash
Cezaria
Cinagra
Cirene
Cirnix
Clear Tag
Eroxyfil
Eve Jenkins
EZ Burn
Fast Formula
Fit Flex
Fit For less
Flawless
Gentle Grove
Gentle Wave
GIA Bennet
Glycogen
Gold Coast
Great Results
Green Leaf
Greenlife
GreenVibe
HemoDx
HighPeaks
InvigoRise
InvigorZen
Julvi
Keto Blast
Keto Burn
Keto Flow
Keto For Health
Keto Max Pro
Keto Trim Max
Keto Zempic
Ketosis+
Khonsu
Lalune
Lavelle
Lean Formula
Liberty
Life Source
L'Oberton
Lose your Tags
Lucent Valley
Male Peak Ultra
Mass Cut Ultra
Mauvais
MaxMelt
Medallion Greens
Mega
My Keto BHB
Natural Youth
OpDmal
Paradise
Paramore
Peace Farms
Perfect 10
Perfect Skin
Premier Pump
Pressure X
ProFast
Proflexia
Progra
ProHealth
ProPlan
Pure Ease
Rapid Fit
Rapid Results
Savage Stack
Silky Silt
Skin Remembered Cream
Slim Fusion
SlimLife EvoluDon
Slimming
SlimXcel
So Smooth
SootheZen
Sophia Berton
Speedy
Stark Max
Stemafil
SDnagra
Super CBD
Super Flow
SuperLux
SuperResults XL
Supreme X
TagFree
Trident
TruBio
TrueNorth
Try Quick
Turbo
Utopia
Vardaxyn
Vasseria
Velsan
VigorVita
Vital Vibe
VitrexoDn
VV CBD
WellnessPeak
Wonderfix
X-Enhance
X-Testo
XSlim
Zinagra
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: CBD gummy and other products recalled in Ohio