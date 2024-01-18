CBD gummy and other products recalled in Ohio

A voluntary recall was issued on several Rocket Systems CBD gummy and other products.

A voluntary recall was issued on several Rocket Systems CBD gummy and other products after they were produced without inspection from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

According to a release from the state department, the products were produced from Dec. 31, 2022 through Jan. 2 of this year. The most recent recall comes a few weeks after Ohio issued a recall for some marijuana edibles sold at medical dispensaries across the state.

The issue with Rocket Systems was discovered during a routine inspection by the department of agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving products in this recall.

People who feel ill should contact a physician. All products involved in the recall should be disposed of or returned to 415 Greenwell Ave., Cincinnati. Customers can call 513-873-3720 with questions about the process.

What brands were included in the marijuana recall?

The Rocket Systems voluntary recall affects the following brands produced during those dates. More information can be found about the specific batches online.

  • 1st Choice

  • 1st Focus

  • ACV For Keto Health

  • Amore

  • Auguri

  • BayPark

  • Beauty Beach

  • Bella Effect

  • Bellissi

  • BioHealth

  • Blissful Aura

  • BlueBurn

  • BlueVibe

  • Brain Xcel

  • CalmCanna

  • CapDve Ski

  • CarbClash

  • Cezaria

  • Cinagra

  • Cirene

  • Cirnix

  • Clear Tag

  • Eroxyfil

  • Eve Jenkins

  • EZ Burn

  • Fast Formula

  • Fit Flex

  • Fit For less

  • Flawless

  • Gentle Grove

  • Gentle Wave

  • GIA Bennet

  • Glycogen

  • Gold Coast

  • Great Results

  • Green Leaf

  • Greenlife

  • GreenVibe

  • HemoDx

  • HighPeaks

  • InvigoRise

  • InvigorZen

  • Julvi

  • Keto Blast

  • Keto Burn

  • Keto Flow

  • Keto For Health

  • Keto Max Pro

  • Keto Trim Max

  • Keto Zempic

  • Ketosis+

  • Khonsu

  • Lalune

  • Lavelle

  • Lean Formula

  • Liberty

  • Life Source

  • L'Oberton

  • Lose your Tags

  • Lucent Valley

  • Male Peak Ultra

  • Mass Cut Ultra

  • Mauvais

  • MaxMelt

  • Medallion Greens

  • Mega

  • My Keto BHB

  • Natural Youth

  • OpDmal

  • Paradise

  • Paramore

  • Peace Farms

  • Perfect 10

  • Perfect Skin

  • Premier Pump

  • Pressure X

  • ProFast

  • Proflexia

  • Progra

  • ProHealth

  • ProPlan

  • Pure Ease

  • Rapid Fit

  • Rapid Results

  • Savage Stack

  • Silky Silt

  • Skin Remembered Cream

  • Slim Fusion

  • SlimLife EvoluDon

  • Slimming

  • SlimXcel

  • So Smooth

  • SootheZen

  • Sophia Berton

  • Speedy

  • Stark Max

  • Stemafil

  • SDnagra

  • Super CBD

  • Super Flow

  • SuperLux

  • SuperResults XL

  • Supreme X

  • TagFree

  • Trident

  • TruBio

  • TrueNorth

  • Try Quick

  • Turbo

  • Utopia

  • Vardaxyn

  • Vasseria

  • Velsan

  • VigorVita

  • Vital Vibe

  • VitrexoDn

  • VV CBD

  • WellnessPeak

  • Wonderfix

  • X-Enhance

  • X-Testo

  • XSlim

  • Zinagra

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: CBD gummy and other products recalled in Ohio

