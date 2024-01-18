CBD gummy and other products recalled in Ohio

A voluntary recall was issued on several Rocket Systems CBD gummy and other products.

A voluntary recall was issued on several Rocket Systems CBD gummy and other products after they were produced without inspection from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

According to a release from the state department, the products were produced from Dec. 31, 2022 through Jan. 2 of this year. The most recent recall comes a few weeks after Ohio issued a recall for some marijuana edibles sold at medical dispensaries across the state.

The issue with Rocket Systems was discovered during a routine inspection by the department of agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving products in this recall.

People who feel ill should contact a physician. All products involved in the recall should be disposed of or returned to 415 Greenwell Ave., Cincinnati. Customers can call 513-873-3720 with questions about the process.

What brands were included in the marijuana recall?

The Rocket Systems voluntary recall affects the following brands produced during those dates. More information can be found about the specific batches online.

1st Choice

1st Focus

ACV For Keto Health

Amore

Auguri

BayPark

Beauty Beach

Bella Effect

Bellissi

BioHealth

Blissful Aura

BlueBurn

BlueVibe

Brain Xcel

CalmCanna

CapDve Ski

CarbClash

Cezaria

Cinagra

Cirene

Cirnix

Clear Tag

Eroxyfil

Eve Jenkins

EZ Burn

Fast Formula

Fit Flex

Fit For less

Flawless

Gentle Grove

Gentle Wave

GIA Bennet

Glycogen

Gold Coast

Great Results

Green Leaf

Greenlife

GreenVibe

HemoDx

HighPeaks

InvigoRise

InvigorZen

Julvi

Keto Blast

Keto Burn

Keto Flow

Keto For Health

Keto Max Pro

Keto Trim Max

Keto Zempic

Ketosis+

Khonsu

Lalune

Lavelle

Lean Formula

Liberty

Life Source

L'Oberton

Lose your Tags

Lucent Valley

Male Peak Ultra

Mass Cut Ultra

Mauvais

MaxMelt

Medallion Greens

Mega

My Keto BHB

Natural Youth

OpDmal

Paradise

Paramore

Peace Farms

Perfect 10

Perfect Skin

Premier Pump

Pressure X

ProFast

Proflexia

Progra

ProHealth

ProPlan

Pure Ease

Rapid Fit

Rapid Results

Savage Stack

Silky Silt

Skin Remembered Cream

Slim Fusion

SlimLife EvoluDon

Slimming

SlimXcel

So Smooth

SootheZen

Sophia Berton

Speedy

Stark Max

Stemafil

SDnagra

Super CBD

Super Flow

SuperLux

SuperResults XL

Supreme X

TagFree

Trident

TruBio

TrueNorth

Try Quick

Turbo

Utopia

Vardaxyn

Vasseria

Velsan

VigorVita

Vital Vibe

VitrexoDn

VV CBD

WellnessPeak

Wonderfix

X-Enhance

X-Testo

XSlim

Zinagra

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: CBD gummy and other products recalled in Ohio