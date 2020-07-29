CBD pills could help people cut down on marijuana use or quit altogether, according to a study of people with cannabis use disorder

medical marijuana cbd hemp weed smoking joint leafly flowers cannabis cox 87

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Many people who frequently use cannabis take "tolerance breaks" when they feel they are smoking too much.

But for those with cannabis use disorder, who are negatively impacted and distressed by their cannabis use, cutting down on or quitting marijuana altogether is easier said than done.

A study published July 28 found that using CBD pills could help reduce the need for the drug among people with the disorder.

Researchers gave CBD — a compound in marijuana that does not produce a high and may help with anxiety and addiction — or a placebo to 82 volunteers who wanted to stop using cannabis but were unable to. All of those surveyed fit the description of those with cannabis use disorder and had tried to quit using cannabis at least once before the trial.

They found that 400 mg and 800 mg doses of CBD were equally effective in reducing cannabis usage over time, with participants given those doses reporting more days in between cannabis use at the end of the trial than those who were given the placebo.

CBD does not produce a high but may relax people

It may seem counterintuitive to treat cannabis use disorder with a component of the substance, but according to Lead author Dr. Tom Freeman, Director of the Addiction and Mental Health Group within the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath, CBD can be therapeutic, which can aid in treating addiction.

Because CBD does not produce a high like THC, it can give users the body relaxation benefits of marijuana without affecting the mind in a way that might be distressing to people with cannabis use disorder.

Story continues

A recent study found that using high-potency cannabis — or cannabis with a high percentage of THC — could actually lead to heightened anxiety.

"Unlike THC, CBD does not produce intoxicating or rewarding effects and it shows potential for a treating several other medical disorders," Freeman said.

Read More:

The legal cannabis industry is exploding, but overwhelmingly run by white owners

Cannabis before sex can help men access a deeper level of intimacy, study finds

People who use high-potency cannabis could have a higher risk of anxiety, study finds

Read the original article on Insider